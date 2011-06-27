Used 2001 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

Easily the best model of Camry ever made Warren Moore , 02/17/2018 LE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful For many years, my father owned a 2001 Camry LE V6 with all of the trimmings. It was quite a car, and we owned it for over a decade before he finally swapped it for a 2010 Camry Hybrid. I never quite forgot just how nice that '01 was, though, and when it was time to get my own car, I immediately set my sights on finding another '01. It was worth the hunt, as this vehicle is still an amazingly-designed machine. Few cars will serve you as well as a properly maintained '01 Camry, and little is truly needed to keep one maintained. It rides smooth, it accelerates and brakes easily, it has comfortable seating, it has one of the biggest trunks I've ever seen in a sedan... It's not perfect, of course. If you're the sort who wants a flashy car that grabs attention, this is not the car for you. The '01 Camry is the kind of car you drive when you want to be ignored, as only Camry enthusiasts will even notice it. The rear cupholders are flimsy, and odds are that you'll find any '01 you look at doesn't have them any more. You have to be careful with the gas pedal, as this vehicle also predates the modern acceleration control systems: push on that gas pedal hard enough and you will jump from 0 to 30 in under 2 seconds, especially if the car's just started. And of course, being an older car, it lacks the knick-knacks and doo-dads of modern cars. I reiterate: if you want flashy, steer clear, this is a functionality-minded car. But if functionality is your target, you cannot do better than the 2001 Camry. I got this one with 182,852 miles on it, in need of about $500 worth of minor work. It ran acceptably before that work was done, and it has run perfectly since said work was completed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Almost 200,000 Miles and still running Ray , 10/21/2010 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Bought car as rebuilt with 450 miles on odometer. Rear had repaired damage and the engine compartment clean. Changed Oil & Filter every 3000 with Castrol 10-30W. AUTO Transmission fluid changed every 22-25K miles. Bosch 4+4 plugs every 20K Miles. Air FILTER element every 20K miles. Radiator flush every 2 years and new fluid. At 199,400 miles changed out catalytic converter and two sensors. Timing belt and water pump changed only twice at 98K miles intervals. MPG around 25 city 29 hwy on regular gas. ride is average and does not handle well in snow or ice unless you have Bridgestone Blizzards tires or equivalent. Only problem is brake rotors tend to warp on hard braking. r Report Abuse

Great for value and year! Jarrod , 07/31/2015 XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful My Camry is a 2001, and it feels like it could be a 2015. The interior is very, very quiet and the only noises coming into the cab are bumps on the road. Toyota did very well on their interior quality too! There is minimal wear on the front seats, even less on the rear, no dash cracks, no carpet rips. For a 14 year old car you get a lot of value, especially on a fully loaded xle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Has been in the family since 2001 sohmdg , 03/28/2015 LE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful First off, this car is a steal. The amount a person saves in gas, maintenance and upkeep for this car is through the roof. Anyone who is on a budget will be pleased to know that the Camry saves ALOT of money in the long run. Parts, labor are relatively cheap compared to other cars. So, I recently got my license a few months back and this is the car I got. It has been with us since I was 3, so since 2001 and I am really happy to drive it. There has been only one major repair done, the sunroof, but other than that the car has lasted like a tank through rain, snow, cold, heat. I get about 28-30mpg which is great for a 14 year old car. It is also comfortable and easy to drive. Would recommend. Report Abuse