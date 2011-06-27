  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2000 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Camry
Overview
See Camry Inventory
See Camry Inventory
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg20/28 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/536.5 mi.370.0/518.0 mi.370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG242323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5200 rpm136 hp @ 5200 rpm136 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight2998 lbs.3120 lbs.3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.5.2 in.5.2 in.
Height55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.105.2 in.105.2 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Constellation Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Sailfin Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Antique Sage Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Antique Sage Pearl
  • Sailfin Blue Metallic
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Super White
  • Constellation Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Super White
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Antique Sage Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Sailfin Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Constellation Blue Pearl
  • Vintage Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Gray
  • Sage
  • Oak
  • Sage
  • Gray
  • Oak
  • Sage
  • Gray
See Camry InventorySee Camry InventorySee Camry Inventory

Related Used 2000 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles