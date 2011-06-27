Used 1998 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

A reliable driving machine, tucked inside a grandmotherÂs bonnet garnoth , 02/03/2014 22 of 23 people found this review helpful This car has been reliable and then some; it got me though college without needing any major work. It just won't die. I was told 3 years ago that the transmission was going and to expect a year out of it. It's still shifting away. I've wanted to upgrade but nothing sounds better than "paid-off". It has had some engine work done on it but this thing has hit 230k and is still running. The suspension is on this car is terrible for going over any driveway, it bottoms out like nuts. That being said I've smacked into countless city drive-ways and many bumpy mountain roads and rocks yet never actually had any problems. The bottom of this car might be made from Nokia phones Report Abuse

The War Horse That Would Never Die Spencer , 02/24/2017 LE 4dr Sedan 13 of 13 people found this review helpful My wife got this car new before we met in 1999. It had 18k on it when I came along. Now it's over 464k and going strong. It has been the epitome of reliable. It's had some replacement items (front struts, some axle work and transmission at 370k), but that is to be expected for a car that has been driven the distance of earth to the moon and back (477,800)! The only design flaw are the plastic door handles which over time simply break off. My brother-in-law owns car dealerships and actually sold my wife this unit but even he said there's no way to retrofit a metal handle on the doors. So I just get tie wraps and loop them through to allow easy entry to the car. Weird? Sure, but I don't care. No car payments is a good kind of "weird" so I'm driving this sucker til the wheels fall off. Even then I'll just throw some spares on and go another 400k! This is to update my original report shown above. Odometer sits at 478,628 and she's still running. As noted above my Camry shows her age (original gray exterior paint has some degree of fading in spots but this is 22 year old paint, so that should come as no surprise. Overall, I couldn't be happier to drive this highly durable vehicle and hope I can still say this a few years from now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great workhorse, but they are beginning to show ag C Hunter , 05/04/2018 XLE V6 4dr Sedan 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought the car in 2015, and have since racked up about 40,000 miles on the car. It’s been a dependable work horse, with a new starter being the only unplanned repair. That being said, things are starting to fail, according to my mechanic due to age (lots of lines leaking, exhaust issues, etc), so just be cautious when purchasing used as these cars are reaching 20 years old Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Toyota Camry LE jazz , 03/27/2002 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The Camry is by far the best car I have ever owned. It handles like a dream, and it has plenty of get up and go, especially for a 4 cylinder engine. It is very comfortable to ride in on long trips. All of the controls are easy to get at. It gets good gas mileage and is visually a beautiful automobile. It is also known for it's reliability. What more could a person ask for in a car. I test drove many cars before deciding on the Toyota and I think I'm hooked. Report Abuse