Used 1998 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews
A reliable driving machine, tucked inside a grandmotherÂs bonnet
This car has been reliable and then some; it got me though college without needing any major work. It just won't die. I was told 3 years ago that the transmission was going and to expect a year out of it. It's still shifting away. I've wanted to upgrade but nothing sounds better than "paid-off". It has had some engine work done on it but this thing has hit 230k and is still running. The suspension is on this car is terrible for going over any driveway, it bottoms out like nuts. That being said I've smacked into countless city drive-ways and many bumpy mountain roads and rocks yet never actually had any problems. The bottom of this car might be made from Nokia phones
The War Horse That Would Never Die
My wife got this car new before we met in 1999. It had 18k on it when I came along. Now it's over 464k and going strong. It has been the epitome of reliable. It's had some replacement items (front struts, some axle work and transmission at 370k), but that is to be expected for a car that has been driven the distance of earth to the moon and back (477,800)! The only design flaw are the plastic door handles which over time simply break off. My brother-in-law owns car dealerships and actually sold my wife this unit but even he said there's no way to retrofit a metal handle on the doors. So I just get tie wraps and loop them through to allow easy entry to the car. Weird? Sure, but I don't care. No car payments is a good kind of "weird" so I'm driving this sucker til the wheels fall off. Even then I'll just throw some spares on and go another 400k! This is to update my original report shown above. Odometer sits at 478,628 and she's still running. As noted above my Camry shows her age (original gray exterior paint has some degree of fading in spots but this is 22 year old paint, so that should come as no surprise. Overall, I couldn't be happier to drive this highly durable vehicle and hope I can still say this a few years from now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great workhorse, but they are beginning to show ag
I bought the car in 2015, and have since racked up about 40,000 miles on the car. It’s been a dependable work horse, with a new starter being the only unplanned repair. That being said, things are starting to fail, according to my mechanic due to age (lots of lines leaking, exhaust issues, etc), so just be cautious when purchasing used as these cars are reaching 20 years old
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Toyota Camry LE
The Camry is by far the best car I have ever owned. It handles like a dream, and it has plenty of get up and go, especially for a 4 cylinder engine. It is very comfortable to ride in on long trips. All of the controls are easy to get at. It gets good gas mileage and is visually a beautiful automobile. It is also known for it's reliability. What more could a person ask for in a car. I test drove many cars before deciding on the Toyota and I think I'm hooked.
Excellent!
I bough it when it has 224K on it. The price was so low that I could afford, but, this car has never disappointed me. I have replaced starter, battery, some shafts, now engine's get turned on in a second in winter. 4 wheel ABS works perfectly and I had never been troubled by it. Shocks make sound over humps and bumps but its ok, I'm using it in a small town with speed limit<45., so, no problem! Even replacing the whole shock and strut for one wheel would not be more than 400$. It's a great car that I got for a great price!
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 1998 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback