Used 1996 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews
225,000 miles, runs fine
Bought my 96 LE V6 used with 32,000 miles - today it has 225,000 and still runs good. I have been waiting for some major repair to come-up, but it has never happened. original engine and transmission - repairs have been - power steering hoses, cv boots, water pump, starter- that's about it nothing major. excellent - glad I bought the V6, I think they last longer than the 4 bangers
Wish I could buy a new one
Last week my bf was using my Camry on interstate 81 and was rear ended by some nut who came upon him doing about 90 mph. The Camry then spun off the road and hit a tree. It was totally demolished from every angle but he was able to get out and walk away with only some bruises. The back end was hit so hard that the gas tank should have exploded (had a full tank of gas) but it never did. That was the best car ever. I had it four years, inherited it from my Mom who had it five years. I had to replace the radiator and the exhaust and that was it. The car never failed me, was great to drive, and got at LEAST 40 mpg. I am looking for another one, don't care if it is old. It was better than new.
Camry forever
I bought mine 3 years ago almost to the day with 150,000 miles on it. I can't believe it's already been 3 years, but got me thinking, this is the best car I've owned. I've owned Chevy, Fords & Toyotas, had a Tundra before this, but didn't like all the gas on the Tundra. Anyhow, this car is like I've heard, Bulletproof, now has 205,000 miles on it, never a problem. I change the oil myself every 3000 miles & drive it 50 miles 4 days a week. It still gets, & I'm amazed by this, going 60-65 mph on the freeway, 37 miles a gallon! I use fuel/injector cleaner once a month to aid in this. The white paint is still in great shape with a twice a year waxing. Could be the million mile car!
!996 Toyota Camry
We bought our Camry used with 92,000 miles on it and now we have almost 280,000 miles on it. We just had to replace the radiator and last year we replace the timing belt because we thought it was about time to. We have the oil changed every 3000 to 4000 miles. The check engine light is on because the catalytic converter needs replaced. Other than a few little minor things, the car still runs great. I trust it to go anywhere.
96 Camry Collectors Edition Going Strong
This car is meant to keep going. I have now put over 255,000 miles on the car and it still runs very well. The car is very comfortable for the driver and for up to 4 passengers (both long and short trips). 188hp very peppy for a mid-sized car. The exterior looks are phenomenal, basically a Lexus in Camry clothes. Interior has held up very well for 12 year old leather. Even with today's fancier features (nav, heated mirrors, etc) I would buy this car again in a heart beat. Camry (Cam-Mou-ri = Crown in japanese) is the gem of the Toyota lineup. I am very pleased with the long life, high miles, and literally NO maintenance of this vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 1996 Toyota Camry Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner