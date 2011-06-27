Used 1994 Toyota Camry Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love it CamryBuff , 06/03/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has 223k on it and it runs great. Leaks a little bit of oil and the engine has a small problem but that can only be expected after so long. I am looking to upgrade to a newer Camry as I am just waiting for this one to die. Don't understand why Toyota doesn't still make these though. Report Abuse

Thanks Toyota! Jade1149 , 07/23/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my wagon used from a private party and am extremely happy I did. With 5 kids it's hard to find something to fit our family, but this does, love the mileage it gets. I also love the fact that as long as you change the oil and tune it up when needed it'll last forever! I will be sad the day it finally dies, but for now I'd take this car across the country if I had to, I trust it more than our other car that's a 99, other than the usual brakes and exaust work occasionally, I haven't had to do anything major. If I could find another one I'd buy it again. Report Abuse

150,000 miles and still strong skday , 01/10/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Even with the V6 this wagon isn't super strong, but otherwise I have nothing to complain about. My only repairs since purchase at 130,000 have been wear and tear items (brakes, timing belt, a/c). Just test-drove a new Outback wagon, and had a revelation when I got back into my car. It felt more solid and comfortable than the brand new Subaru at 9 years old! Why buy new? Report Abuse

Best I've Owned msmurray , 01/19/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This Camary wagon is awesome ! I have owned many cars and none have been as reliable. The interior is still perfect,the exterior could use a mirror glaze. The oil consistently has the look of Honey...Excellent Car ! Report Abuse