Used 1994 Toyota Camry Wagon Consumer Reviews
Love it
This car has 223k on it and it runs great. Leaks a little bit of oil and the engine has a small problem but that can only be expected after so long. I am looking to upgrade to a newer Camry as I am just waiting for this one to die. Don't understand why Toyota doesn't still make these though.
Thanks Toyota!
I bought my wagon used from a private party and am extremely happy I did. With 5 kids it's hard to find something to fit our family, but this does, love the mileage it gets. I also love the fact that as long as you change the oil and tune it up when needed it'll last forever! I will be sad the day it finally dies, but for now I'd take this car across the country if I had to, I trust it more than our other car that's a 99, other than the usual brakes and exaust work occasionally, I haven't had to do anything major. If I could find another one I'd buy it again.
150,000 miles and still strong
Even with the V6 this wagon isn't super strong, but otherwise I have nothing to complain about. My only repairs since purchase at 130,000 have been wear and tear items (brakes, timing belt, a/c). Just test-drove a new Outback wagon, and had a revelation when I got back into my car. It felt more solid and comfortable than the brand new Subaru at 9 years old! Why buy new?
Best I've Owned
This Camary wagon is awesome ! I have owned many cars and none have been as reliable. The interior is still perfect,the exterior could use a mirror glaze. The oil consistently has the look of Honey...Excellent Car !
best car ever
In my 40 years of car ownership I have without question never had such a wonderful car. And at 215,000 miles it is still going strong. My mechanic said that this particular engine simply does not wear out. Not only is quality what one would expect from Toyota, but the power and handling are far above what you would expect from a wagon...and an old one at that. If you have a chance to get one of these, buy it before it gets away.
