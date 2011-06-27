  1. Home
Used 1993 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG211819
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.296.0/407.0 mi.296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG211819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm195 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm195 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.37.0 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.nono
Length187.8 in.187.8 in.187.8 in.
Curb weight3053 lbs.3153 lbs.3285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
