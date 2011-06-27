Used 1993 Toyota Camry Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/481.0 mi.
|296.0/407.0 mi.
|296.0/407.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|195 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|195 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 5400 rpm
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|37.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|Front hip room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75 cu.ft.
|no
|no
|Length
|187.8 in.
|187.8 in.
|187.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3053 lbs.
|3153 lbs.
|3285 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.9 cu.ft.
|14.9 cu.ft.
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
