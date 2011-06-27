  1. Home
Used 1990 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Camry
4.5
62 reviews
Hoping for 400k

thefranks5, 05/28/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have two Toyota Camrys. We liked the 1990 so much, we bought a 1991. Essentially, their twins... except one is a manual shift, one an automatic. My wife wishes it would die, so she could get a new one. The 90 has 251,900 miles and still gets between 29-34 mph. Still use it on my 180-mile commute. No real mechanical problems, other than regular maintenance. Timing belts, water pump, cv boots, tires, etc. The major key to it's longevity is regular oil and filter changes -- every 3k -- plus a good oil additive, Hilton Hyperlube or Lucas or Slick50. I'm hopeful it will make to 400k. Would love to know what % of Camrys make it over 300 or 400k

They don't build them like this anymore

cjleary83, 04/02/2014
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

For what it is, my 1990 Camry is by far the best car I've owned. It's built to get you from point A to point B comfortably and reliably, and that's exactly what it does. I've owned it since 2001 (second owner) and other than oil changes, batteries, and headlights, I've never had to have any work done on it. May have recharged the ac once. I also own an 07 Subaru legacy, and I actually keep it in the garage most of the time, because there's no point putting miles on it while the Camry still runs perfectly. Sure, it's not the prettiest car and it's not going to win any races, but for a daily driver, this is an ideal machine. Gas mileage is decent and it's dirt cheap to insure.

350k!!!!

mrspeedster, 04/05/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

i just keeps going!! this is my bf's car, he bought it at 100k 11 years ago (he and i both do alot of cross country driving) all we have done is speakers and radio 110k, serpentine 145k, water pump 190k, fuel pump 250k, front tie rod and front and rear struts 300k (he hopped a curb at 70 mph and that is all it did!) we are really hoping for 400k, and btw at that point talk to your toyota dealer, i have heard of people with their high milage toyotas trading in for a brand new toyota of the same model for F R E E E E E E E E (some advertizement thing) the parts are dirt cheap built like a tank (I hit 2 deers on a dirt road and went smack into a ditch, only a ding on the hood and grill)

best car i've ever owned

bagua108, 04/09/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

besides oil change, tires, brake pads, wiper blades. replaced distributor once. replaced battery once. replaced spark plugs once.

The real energizer bunny!

glennno, 07/13/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was purchased ($900.00) for my at the time 25 year old learning to drive wife. She didn't want a new car, for fear of destroying it (NYC). The car had 96,000 miles and we put a tranny in it for $1500.00 six months later. So $2400.00. It was stolen and recovered after missing for a week, funny thing is the thief was pulled over because HE kept driving it 6 days later. Any way moved to Florida in 2006, it now has 209,453 miles and I only put another $200 dollars in it for a new radiator. This is the BEST built car ever!!!

