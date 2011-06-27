  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Solara
  4. Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Camry Solara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,165
See Camry Solara Inventory
Starting MSRP
$22,485
See Camry Solara Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,525
See Camry Solara Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG242019
Total Seating554
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg17/25 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/536.5 mi.314.5/462.5 mi.314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG242019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm212 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm212 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower157 hp @ 5600 rpm198 hp @ 5300 rpm198 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Valves162424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariablenono
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesno
4-wheel ABSnoyesyes
engine immobilizernoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
element antennayesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
JBL premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
300 watts stereo outputnonoyes
power antennanonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesyes
front seatback storagenonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
clothyesyesno
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Rear head room36.3 in.36.3 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.52.9 in.45 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
Front track60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Length191.5 in.191.5 in.191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3130 lbs.3263 lbs.3472 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd..31 cd..31 cd.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width71.1 in.71.1 in.71.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Gold Dust Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Rainforest Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Gold Dust Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Rainforest Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Rainforest Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Red Flame Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
P205/65R15 tiresyesyesno
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P205/60R16 tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,165
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Starting MSRP
$30,525
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry Solara InventorySee Camry Solara InventorySee Camry Solara Inventory

Related Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles