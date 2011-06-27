Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara Consumer Reviews

Over 400,000 miles with no major repairs John P. , 06/10/2016 SLE V6 2dr Coupe 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Solara V6 SLE from a coworker about ten years ago with 118,000 miles on it. I now have a little over 400,000 miles and plan to keep driving it. I have changed the timing belt several times, the water pump and thermostat once (preventative maintenance), recently had the alternator rebuilt for the first time, changed the cam cover gaskets, and some suspension parts...CV joints, tie rods, and struts. The wheel bearings are original, never had to even turn the rotors, the AC still blows cold and has never had to be recharged, I had a partial change of automatic transmission fluid around 300,000 miles, use Penzoil 10W-30 and have never had any engine problems. I have changed the coolant several times and the radiator is still in good shape. I have changed the spark plugs about every 100,000 miles and they have always looked clean. The coils are original. The car uses about a quart of oil between 5,000-mile oil changes and I think some/most of that may be due to a worn cam or crank seal leak. I plan to change those seals during the next timing belt replacement. The check-engine light is on and probably due to a bad O2 sensor. The engine runs great and idles very smooth at 800 rpm. The body has a few dings here and there and the paint is beginning to deteriorate some on the plastic parts that get bugs...mirrors and front bumper. The paint on the metal parts still looks very good. The leather, the dash, instrument panel, headliner, carpet, etc. all look very good. I had to remove the driver side window motor once to lubricate the bearings. The volume knob on the CD player doesn't work quite right and the light that illuminates the gear position is burned out for "D" which I take as a testimony to how long the car has been in "Drive". The car gets 25mpg so it's had about 16,000 gallons of gasoline through it and the fuel filter is original....crazy. I attribute the condition and reliability of the car to Toyota quality but it's critical to always change the oil and air filter if one expects to take full advantage of the workmanship. I run the oil for 5,000 miles and the air filter for about 20,000 miles. It's also critical to change the timing belt every 100,000 miles. I also change the plugs when I change the timing belt. I have seen some people have had radiators to fail. Be sure and use antifreeze rated for Toyota radiators. I have also seen some reviewers who had to replace the starter. Mine is still going strong . 500,000? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2000 Toyota Solara Gordon Beach , 12/15/2015 SE V6 2dr Coupe 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Solara with 64,000 miles on it in 2002. I am still driving it today with 330,000 miles on it in harsh winters and hole riddled roads of Michigan. All I have had to do is basic routine maintenance, and replace the some suspension parts as they have wore due to all the mileage. I drive it back and forth to work (80miles round trip) every day, I could not have asked for a better car. I have had nothing but issues in the past with american cars, so I just bought my 16yr old a 1999 Solara with miles on it for school work and then college. Best car I have ever owned! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

UNLIMITED LIVES Chase , 05/25/2016 SLE V6 2dr Coupe 11 of 11 people found this review helpful STOP. Stop what you are doing, whether that be looking for a car, or changing your daughters soiled undergarments. THIS car is unstoppable in so many ways. I rarely write reviews, but this car has come back from the grave and then some for many for so many years, I need to share the story with potential buyers. The year was 2003, my father wanted to buy a car that would last him for a couple years, while feeling a bit "sporty". I came home one day from school, to see a freshly waxed pearl forest green Solara SLE in our driveway. Over the next 4 years, my father drove the car daily (approximately 20miles) in harsh MI weather (for those of you that have not ventured into MI, look it up....intense cold, super humid swamp like summers...good times). Through these 4 years, the ONLY thing he had to do was oil changes, brakes, and tires. THATS. IT. Fastfoward to 2008, when I told my family and friends I was moving to California. I needed a car, and thankfully (and now I am celebrating it), I was able to "buy" the car off of my dad for a reasonable price. I had it shipped because at the time I thought putting miles on this car would be detrimental (laughing loudly as I type that). I moved to San Diego, and in 2009, I was car jacked. My green rocket ship, taken. After calming down, talking to the police, I called my insurance agency. My agent told me "THAT CAR IS PROBABLY IN TIJUANA NOW AS A PARTS CAR". Gee, thanks.... 2 weeks went with no word, and one night at 11:58pm, I got a call from an officer: "Mr Chase, we think we have your car...it's a the Casino in the parking lot". I couldn't make it out to the desert that night, so I had to go pick it up in the AM. When I pulled up to the police station, it was in the very back. Expecting a dilapidated carcass, I slowly peaked my head around the corner. To my surprise, the car was in the same condition I left it, minus the door lock (he had the keys so must have been tweeking when he took it), and he stole my ash tray. In 2010, I drove it to an offroad meet up of a friends. What I didn't realize, I had to drive off road in the desert to get to the his house! It handled fine, and as I drove it on the soft sand, baja trucks passing me gave me thumbs up. Fastforward to today: I moved up to the Bay area (San Francisco), to start a new job, and drove it the entire 10 hours with no problems. Of the time I have owned it, I have had: timing belt changed, tires, oil, shocks, and brakes. I painted (in a car booth) the hood and roof from sun damage, and touch up the silver on the grille once and a while. THATS IT. IT has been across the states, stolen, offroaded, use it to carry surf boards, and I've even towed a 1961 Buick Nailhead (motor for my other car) behind with NO PROBLEMS. 201,000 miles and riding like a dream! BEST CAR EVER. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellant fun, sporty car rporterincincy , 08/26/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We bought a bright red coupe automatic about 3 years ago when it had 57k miles on it. Now it has 84k. I've replaced the brakes, tires, spark plugs, battery, and a starter, all wear items (except the starter). The car is exceptionally smooth and quiet (like a sewing machine), the leather feels like the leather in a Avalon or Lexus, gas mileage is good (mid 20's), and has never let us down. This has been a great car for the kids to drive. It also makes me feel like a teenager when I drive it (long doors, sporty feel). It is not terribly powerful (135 hp), but it does not overwhelm a young driver with power either. It also has a surprising amount of back seat room. Report Abuse