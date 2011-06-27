2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Near perfect vehicle Cotton , 12/17/2019 LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought a 2020 camry hybrid le. After driving for a while now my wife and decided this is near perfect car. How to make it better I have no idea as it is smooth, quiet, intuitive, comfortable, roomy a d dependable. Recently drove my daughter to college 2.5 hours each way. She drove there a d is a bit of a lead foot still averaged almost 47 mpg this includes city a d highway combined. On drive home I drove and was very conscious of power usage and typically ran 4mph over speed limit. I averaged 53 8 mpg. Report Abuse

Almost perfect Mike in Pasadena , 10/23/2019 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 32 of 34 people found this review helpful I recently took delivery on a 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE. It is a beautiful vehicle, inside and out, with Wind Chill Pearl exterior. This generation of Camry Hybrids (introduced in 2018) is more powerful, more comfortable, more efficient, and quieter than any previous generation. I do, however, have a bone to pick with Toyota. Hankook tires? I expected Michelins. No seat memory? For a $39,847 MSRP vehicle, that's an outrage. Not to quibble, but Toyota charges $60 for a rear-bumper "appliqué" that you can barely see. Despite these "minor" disappointments, the 2020 Camry Hybrid XLE is superior, in many ways, to its Honda counterpart. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Well built and drive like a dream Tom in Chandler AZ , 12/31/2019 LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful This is my fourth Camry and first hybrid, 2020 Camry hybrid LE. Driven up to 1000 miles, consistently got an average of 52MPG, at time achieving 61MPG and with full tank of gas getting up to 620 MPG or more. Drove in ECO mode not responsive but in regular mode drive well merging into highway traffic without issues. My Camry came with a package, moon roof, BSM and RCTA, and audio plus. A plus at this price point to include available safety option BSM and RCTA. Camry hybrid LE comes with lithium battery unlike SE and XLE with older battery nickel metal hydrides. First impression with hybrid LE, quiet cabin and luxurious interior. The only drawback is hybrid LE comes with 16 inch steel wheels, not that attractive but can be upgraded to alloy rims down the road but with extra cost. 2020 hybrids come with 10 years or 150K miles warranty on hybrid batteries which is a bonus compared to 2019. 2020 hybrid Camry also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. So far it drives beautifully without complaints. Did consider 2020 Corolla Hybrid LE and 2020 RAV4 hybrid XLE, but went with the Camry because of MPG and plenty of standard features in the 2020 Camry hybrids. **** Updates **** After six months of ownership I still enjoy driving my Camry Hybrid. The e-CVT shifts smoothly and flawlessly. The safety assistance option (the BSM and the RCTA) is still an essential part of daily safe driving. Moonroof, HomeLink, Qi charging, Apple CarPlay, Entune and Toyota Safety Sense work well. In most mixed driving conditions my Camry Hybrid still delivers an impressive average of 52 mpg and still rides comfortably. As far for the Toyota Service Connect goes it’s a hit and miss. The remote start never worked. I ended up using the key fob instead of relying on the Service Connect. Wish Toyota do provide options for hands-free trunk opener especially when both hands are tied up with grocery bags. So far no safety recall affecting my particular Camry Hybrid and I have been very happy with it since day one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Camry Hybrid Supersonic Red

Predawn Gray Mica

Super White

Galactic Aqua Mica

Midnight Black Metallic

Blue Streak Metallic

Celestial Silver Metallic Build and Price toyota.com Disclaimer Prototype shown with options.

My First Hybrid Philip Allen , 11/29/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I Traded in My F-150 (luxury FX2 V-8) for the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE. This is my 1st Week of Driving it and my 2 Main Concerns Overall Feel and MPG have both exceeded expectations. This car actually Feels and Drives more Solid and Smooth (not to mention more nimble) than my F-150 and the MPG is Ridiculous in a Good Way! I like the apple car play that uses my iphone google maps for Nav much better than the Ford SYNC Navigation, I gave up Heated seats and Moonroof but not missing them. The Acceleration of the 2.5 lit engine when the Sport Option is used is more than adequate for Merging or Passing (will actually push you back in your seat a bit when engaged) and the intelligent cruise control is a great feature. The lane assist is ok, but I prefer to leave it off while driving. Overall I was hesitant on how I would like the Transition from my F-150 to this Hybrid but so far , I am loving it 👍. Yes, it was a big Transition but when we sold our RV, I no longer had a need to pull something and the gas guzzler lost its ego appeal 😉. Oh and I can't actually tell you what my MPG on my first tank is yet....because after driving it over a week, I STILL have'nt had to stop for Gas!! 😍 Report Abuse