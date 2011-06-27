  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Camry Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,625
See Camry Hybrid Inventory
Starting MSRP
$26,330
See Camry Hybrid Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,945
See Camry Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG404140
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/38 mpg43/39 mpg40/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)680.0/646.0 mi.731.0/663.0 mi.680.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG404140
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5700 rpm200 hp @ 5700 rpm200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroofyesnoyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Protection Packageyesyesyes
2014.5 Model Yearyesyesyes
Convenience Packageyesnono
Camry Value Packagenoyesno
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigationnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnoyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Driver & Passenger Seat Heateryesyesno
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyesyesyes
Leather Packageyesnono
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Ashtray Kityesyesyes
Leather Faced Seats (Georgetown)yesyesno
Carpet Floor and Trunk Mat Setyesyesyes
Hide Away Cargo Netyesyesyes
Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Navigationyesnono
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigationyesnono
Carpet Matsyesyesyes
Homelinkyesyesyes
Cargo Toteyesyesyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat and All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Leather Faced Seats w/Dual Front Seat Heateryesyesno
Carpet Mats w/Trunk Matyesyesyes
Entune Audio Plusyesnono
Electrochromic Mirror w/Homelink & Compassnoyesyes
Rearview Mirror Camera Systemnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
clothyesyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
18" Gray BBS Wheel w/Michelin Tiresyesyesno
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
LED Fog Lights (Replaces Factory Halogen)yesnoyes
Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyesyesyes
Lower Grille Chrome Trimyesyesno
Rear Lip Spoileryesyesno
Splashguardsyesnono
Doorsill Protectoryesyesyes
Accent Stripeyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyesyes
Door Sill Protector w/Front Door Illuminationyesyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyesyesyes
16" Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheelnoyesno
Fog Lightsnoyesno
LED Strip Daytime Running Lightsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Front track62.0 in.62.4 in.62.0 in.
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.189.2 in.
Curb weight3525 lbs.3435 lbs.3525 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.0.27 cd.0.27 cd.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.115.8 cu.ft.115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.62.0 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Super White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Super White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather/suede
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Light Gray/Ash , leather/suede
  • Light Gray/Ash , cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Light Gray/Ash , cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Ash, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P215/55R17 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P205/65R16 tiresnoyesno
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Camry Hybrid InventorySee Camry Hybrid InventorySee Camry Hybrid Inventory

