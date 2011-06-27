2020 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car on the road
Driving A hybrid limited! The car is remarkable! Load with a lot safety features at a great price. Last trip I took was 300 miles and I got 47 MPG! For a large car this is fantastic. The quality of the workmanship is second to none! The ride is very smooth and everything works like you would expect!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lovin it!
I went with the 2020 Avalon Touring. Have nothing but great things to say about it. It handles very well, looks great, rides great and has the power that I need. I babied it the first 1000 miles, but am now getting on it and it delivers!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
JimR
Be careful when climbing in - ceiling lower than previous car (2 inches)
My Avalon is my ES
Great car for the money! I purchased black w/black interior w/ JBL sound system. I think it drives nice and smooth. It has great power and handling. I’m really Impressed with its stylish looks... Compared to ES. It’s pretty much the same car with a lessor price tag. I love my Avalon! I intend to have it for a very long time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Give your new Avalon a thorough review
We have been loyal Toyota owners for almost 40 years and have always been a cheerleader of the quality for their products. After buying, and loving, our 2013 Avalon Hybrid we were excited to buy the 2020 version (Hybrid). However, after one day of owning the car I noticed a severe distortion in the rear window. The view through the rear-view mirror was so distracting and distorted that we felt it was a safety issue. The dealership was extremely supportive and helpful but Toyota corporate was not - they acknowledged there was a problem but didn't have a resolution because replacement glass was also distorted. This issue was not isolated to the Avalons, some Camrys also showed the same problem. Thank goodness another Avaon at the dealership had a rear window (a different lot #) that was acceptable. We're now happy but how many other dissatisfied car owners will it take to get Toyota corporate to own up to the issue of a manufacturing defect? We too are missing the Android app as others have mentioned. On the positive side, the ride is phenomenal, engine power is much better, safety features are great, if not a bit overwhelming.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Avalon
Related 2020 Toyota Avalon Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020