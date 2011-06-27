Used 2003 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car I have ever owned or driven. soundcrafter , 11/19/2014 XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful With 170,000 miles and not a single problem I can say I picked a winner. It drives like a dream on it's Michelin tires. I get 26-30 mpg highway. I love the rounded curved dash and display. I do hate looking at the cassette tape deck (it reminds me that I am getting older and soon will someday be obsolete). I keep wanting to replace it with something new, but other new cars can't match it's ride. I test drove the 2014 Mercedes, new Avalon, Lexus, infinity, BMW... The only car I liked better than the Avalon was the Audi A8 at $65,000. I will keep this car until it literally falls apart. Update: I now have 217,000 miles and still love the car and have had no problems except the recall on the airbags. Running strong and smooth. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Reliable road partner. r_k , 12/26/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We are third owner of this car, we knew the second owner who kept this car really well. The only thing we've done so far is change timing belt, water pump and fluid wash. Runs like a dream and currently giving me a mixed mileage of 26 mpg. We love the robust build of the car, road handling. The opening of trunk is big and we've had no issues in carrying large grocery bags and a small wagon which always stays in it. The back seat is roomy and has large space for 4 people to sit. I like the drive of this car and will recommend it to anyone looking for luxury at the same time reliable car. Report Abuse

Original Owner for 14+ years/ 334 thousand miles Ed DeMaio , 10/24/2015 XL 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Greatest purchase of a lifetime! This car has survived a family of 4, both my son and my daughter have driven many miles with this vehicle. The rims are aluminum and did not fair well when driven into curbs. My son (20) was able to blow the sub-woofer and destroy the transmission at 180 thousand miles. Only recently has the engine light gone on for the catalytic converter. The car will drive 419 miles on a full tank of gas before the low gas warning light is lit. Today when I drive this car I drive for over 2 hours with the full confidence I had when I bought this car brand new during January 2003. Update May 2017: the catalytic converter 420 light only goes on after 2 1/2 hours of driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Low cost comfort Wayne , 01/19/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought this car 5 years old and 77000 miles for $10,000, much cheaper than new. It is very comfortable on long trips, a very quiet and smooth ride. Good gas mileage. My wife felt the looks needed some pizazz, so I bought a spoiler online and had a bodyshop paint and install it for her birthday present. It adds a lot of character. A few months later, I bought a 2003 Lexus ES 300 and driving one car is almost like driving the other, although the Lexus has a few more amenities. I am absolutely sold on Toyota quality and dependability, after owning 4 GM cars and one Dodge. Report Abuse