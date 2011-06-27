  1. Home
Used 1997 Toyota Avalon Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Avalon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/518.0 mi.333.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.44.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.190.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3287 lbs.3263 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Shadow Plum Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Vintage Rose Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Super White
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Shadow Plum Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Vintage Rose Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Ruby Pearl
