Used 1995 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

410K and still running tnt12 , 03/19/2012 XL 4dr Sedan 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Still running great. Getting ready to change the timing belt and maybe water pump, if needed. I am pushing for 500k by end of 2013. I drive about 50k/year.

558,000 miles tnt12 , 03/04/2016 XLS 4dr Sedan 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the continuation of my 3/19/2012 review below. The car now has over 558K miles and still running great! Getting ready for my next oil change. Pushing for 600K by Jan/Feb 2017. 10/15/2016 - 581,000 miles. 4/16/2018 - I finally retired my 1995 Avalon XLS in Nov 2016 with 585,000 miles! What a great car it was! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Can't Kill It! tallchris01 , 03/25/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Replaced an older Camry with this car for it's reliability and rear seat legroom. I've had this car for 5 years/75K miles and it's 19 years old now. 216K miles on the clock. I've owned other cars that if you looked at them the wrong way they would break down. Not this one! I do all the basic maintenance myself. Running 100% gas I've done as good as 26mpg combined, and 29mpg hwy. Even on ethanol gas, I get 22mpg combined.

280000 and still going xavier , 11/03/2015 XLS 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 280000 miles. Car had 200000 when ii got it 5 months ago. Knew the previous owner when he got it at 50000 miles. This car is a damn brick let me tell you. at 150000 miles pretty much the whole front end got rebuilt (struts control arms both cv axles ball joints both wheel hubs new calipers) all those parts are still in perfect condition. 1 strut in the rear and thats all the car has recieved other than new pads and rotors. Transmission draain plug was stripped at 100000 miles and the at hasnt been flushed ever, same fluid that toyo put in 20 years ago, and it still runs great. NO RUST ON THE UNDERCARRIAGE, BUMPER MOUNTS, FRAME, ANYWHERE and the worst part is that i live in a heavy salt area/state(Massachusetts) . And for a 3600 lbs 200 hp car the thing actually moves outta its own way, surprising me and all the civics scions mustangs volkswagens/audis and all the other nissan fwd cars that i zip past. only aftermarket product is a magnaflow cat back which makes the car sound like a baby supra! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value