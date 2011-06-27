  1. Home
Used 1995 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

410K and still running

tnt12, 03/19/2012
XL 4dr Sedan
Still running great. Getting ready to change the timing belt and maybe water pump, if needed. I am pushing for 500k by end of 2013. I drive about 50k/year.

558,000 miles

tnt12, 03/04/2016
XLS 4dr Sedan
This is the continuation of my 3/19/2012 review below. The car now has over 558K miles and still running great! Getting ready for my next oil change. Pushing for 600K by Jan/Feb 2017. 10/15/2016 - 581,000 miles. 4/16/2018 - I finally retired my 1995 Avalon XLS in Nov 2016 with 585,000 miles! What a great car it was!

Can't Kill It!

tallchris01, 03/25/2014
Replaced an older Camry with this car for it's reliability and rear seat legroom. I've had this car for 5 years/75K miles and it's 19 years old now. 216K miles on the clock. I've owned other cars that if you looked at them the wrong way they would break down. Not this one! I do all the basic maintenance myself. Running 100% gas I've done as good as 26mpg combined, and 29mpg hwy. Even on ethanol gas, I get 22mpg combined.

280000 and still going

xavier, 11/03/2015
XLS 4dr Sedan
280000 miles. Car had 200000 when ii got it 5 months ago. Knew the previous owner when he got it at 50000 miles. This car is a damn brick let me tell you. at 150000 miles pretty much the whole front end got rebuilt (struts control arms both cv axles ball joints both wheel hubs new calipers) all those parts are still in perfect condition. 1 strut in the rear and thats all the car has recieved other than new pads and rotors. Transmission draain plug was stripped at 100000 miles and the at hasnt been flushed ever, same fluid that toyo put in 20 years ago, and it still runs great. NO RUST ON THE UNDERCARRIAGE, BUMPER MOUNTS, FRAME, ANYWHERE and the worst part is that i live in a heavy salt area/state(Massachusetts) . And for a 3600 lbs 200 hp car the thing actually moves outta its own way, surprising me and all the civics scions mustangs volkswagens/audis and all the other nissan fwd cars that i zip past. only aftermarket product is a magnaflow cat back which makes the car sound like a baby supra!

206,000 mile Bang for the Buck!

Seemyad, 08/13/2009
What a car! I bought my Avalon used just over 100,000 miles. I have driven through the Rocky Mountains, Montreal Canada, hail, rain, sleet, snow, and perfect weather. I have driven from Fresno CA to Oklahoma City four times in one year. I have driven from Lincoln NE, to Fresno, to Biloxi Mississippi, to Washington DC, Burlington VT, to Montreal, Chicago (in that order). The 6 cylinders offer great response and 30 MPG on the highway. The ride is smooth. The car and trunk are roomy. It even carries a real spare tire! Reliable is an understatement. My dark green paint job looks great too! Great car for the $6500 I paid for it 5 years ago! Need a new O2 censor and my leather seat is worn.

