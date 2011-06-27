  1. Home
Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.1
11 reviews
List Price Range
$24,990 - $26,988
2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Dave M, 04/12/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Fuel economy is superb for a car with this size and comfort at 40 mpg.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Almost worth the price!

Tom, 05/27/2018
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
If your looking for a very comfortable riding and handling car this is the one for you! Not happy with the navigation system in this model, also not impressed with the collison avoidence system when not in cruise contrl.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A great luxurious large car

Hello, 06/22/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This car has met above my expectation. I don't even know where to begin with this review because the car offers so much that I don't think I can even listed them all here. I knew this car has a lot to offer such as a heated/ventilation for the both front and back seats, user friendly navigation system, 11 JBL premium speakers (I love them). This car is very safe on the road too, just check out consumer's report crash rating tests. You will pay a super low insurance premium too, just ask your insurance agent. The bottom line is, if you are looking for a large near luxury and a very safe car for your family that cost just around $40,000 this is the winner.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The best car that never stopped

vahideinifar@comcast.net, 04/09/2018
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I purchased a 2018 Hybrid one and got a lot of incentives. Low and behold in a rainy morning on a steep hill in the NW a rookie driver in front of me slammed on her brakes, and though I saw everything, I could not stop the car. Auto sensor did not work, nor did the brakes. To make the matters worse, all Air Bags deployed at 15 miles per hour resulting in totaling the car.

Performance
2018 Avalon Hybrid Excellent Leasing Opportunity

David, 06/23/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
2019’s already on dealers lot. 2018 leasing and dealer discount made for outstanding low monthly payment. Research, research, research uncovered hidden rebates and lowered capitalized cost down below SUV’s we were considering. Really did not need two SUV’s in the family. Pricing on SUV’s getting ridiculous, supply and demand. Went back to 4 door near luxury sedan with all the bells and whistles as the price was right. To early to comment on the vehicle as there’s only a couple hundred miles. Made deal with out of state dealership as CT dealers weren’t willing to negotiate. Saved over $2000.00 grand to drive 300 miles round trip. CT dealer was 1 mike from home they would not match the deal and told me NH dealer would not lease me the car for the price quoted. There loss my gain for a four hour investment. All negotiations via email and last days via phone.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
