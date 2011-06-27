Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Hybrid Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,766*
Total Cash Price
$26,626
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,501*
Total Cash Price
$27,159
XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,369*
Total Cash Price
$36,478
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Avalon Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,805
|Maintenance
|$346
|$1,732
|$1,598
|$809
|$1,202
|$5,687
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,432
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,596
|Financing
|$1,432
|$1,152
|$852
|$533
|$193
|$4,162
|Depreciation
|$5,288
|$2,667
|$2,346
|$2,081
|$1,867
|$14,249
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,440
|$7,695
|$7,050
|$5,803
|$5,778
|$36,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$4,901
|Maintenance
|$353
|$1,767
|$1,630
|$825
|$1,226
|$5,801
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,461
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,628
|Financing
|$1,461
|$1,175
|$869
|$544
|$197
|$4,245
|Depreciation
|$5,394
|$2,720
|$2,393
|$2,123
|$1,904
|$14,534
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,649
|$7,849
|$7,191
|$5,919
|$5,894
|$37,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$1,315
|$1,355
|$1,396
|$6,583
|Maintenance
|$474
|$2,373
|$2,189
|$1,108
|$1,647
|$7,791
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,962
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,187
|Financing
|$1,962
|$1,578
|$1,167
|$730
|$264
|$5,702
|Depreciation
|$7,245
|$3,654
|$3,214
|$2,851
|$2,558
|$19,521
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,303
|$10,542
|$9,659
|$7,950
|$7,916
|$50,369
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Avalon Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
