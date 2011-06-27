2019 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews

I have had four! Goldie , 01/24/2019 SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 61 of 63 people found this review helpful I love my car. I am a tiny woman with a job that requires me to be available in any weather. In my car, I am confident that I will make it in blizzard and unplowed roads. Thats why I am driving my fourth one and would not consider anything else. Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Life Saver Jennifer , 05/27/2019 SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I was traveling on interstate and had a brush with a tractor-trailer the sent me into the trees. The gentleman who came to my aide said he was afraid of what he was going to see when he approached my vehicle. I walked away and feel sure had I been in anything else, I wouldn’t be here writing this review...it’s the only vehicle choice for me, it honestly saved my life. Report Abuse

One of the last true SUVs Colt , 01/15/2019 TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 82 of 86 people found this review helpful My wife, my daughter, and I love the 4Runner. It's a tried an true design. One of the last true body-on-frame SUVs. It's rugged, capable, dependable, and stylish. Admittedly, it doesn't have all the new driving assistance features like lane assist, forward emergency braking, or auto pilot. You cant go to sleep at the wheel, you have to drive it. But that's what it's designed for. It's not dependent on pavement. In fact, it prefers to be off the pavement. It's a path finder (not the Nissan), a trail blazer (not the Chevy), a off-road way maker. If that's what you want, this is the apex vehicle for you. Very few other vehicles will be able to show it up. However, if you want a grocery getter, a race car, a autonomous self-driver, a super ECO fuel-saver, or something else, look at something else. This is a purpose built vehicle that exceeds at it's intended goals. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Best Truck -This is my 5th New 4Runner limited John Bott , 04/03/2019 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 66 of 70 people found this review helpful This is a truck that if you take care of it will last 200k no problem. I traded my last limited in for this new 2019 . My old 2012 limited had 160,000 miles and it ran great with little to no issues. My 2019 is a dream the nav is very simple to operate and very accurate. Gas mileage is slightly better than my 2012. I get around 18 average and 20-21 HWY. You can buy a SUV today that is more like a car ride but I prefer the truck feel , sitting up high and my 20 inch wheels look fantastic. It also has a solid feel. Great for carting kids or doing some lite off road. ( I will not take my baby anywhere it will get scratched!) lol. Overall a very nice truck and looks classy and sharp . One thing if I had one request is that I wish it had apple car play. I like not having all that other crap that brakes your vehicle and other intrusive devices! so I like simple . If you like simple this is your truck!. By the way if you like big controls this is it because other trucks have little controls and you cannot use them in the winter when you have gloves on. I also like that this truck is built in JAPAN. The quality shows and the tolerances in workmanship are very good. Report Abuse