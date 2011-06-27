Used 1995 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews

Not for speed demons. SBraniff , 11/03/2015 SR5 V6 4dr SUV 21 of 21 people found this review helpful My 4runner is great. It handles well, has comfortable seating in the front. The back seat is pretty tight for taller people, and the floor is high. Its pretty good offroad, but that's not where it usually is. For day to day driving, it sucks gas and has horrible power. It gets decent fuel economy on the highway, but not at all good in the city. THat being said, it preforms similar to other SUVs of its era and size. It handles great on the highway, assuming you do not have hills or anything to pass. A bigger engine is needed, but then again this car has been redesigned with that in mind. It easily has the most dismal performance (power wise) from any vehicle I have ever driven. At low speeds though, it works pretty good. -Its roomier than a jeep, more fuel efficient than a bronco, more reliable than a ford/GM SUV, and has a better style than a nissan (this is said about competitors of the same era). Offroad, it does well. I have a 2wd version, not 4wd. That being said, the ground clearance is phenomenal stock. The suspension does well off road. With 2wd I am limited, but it still does very well. The positives are the clearance and the low first gear. Perhaps the most interesting thing on this car that sets itself a part a bit is the tailgate. The back door is a tailgate, like a pickup truck. Provided the back window works, its a fantastic thing! Its a chair, table, part of a bed. It makes loading long or large items nice, and its great at the drive in. Outside of the poor power and city MPGs, its a pretty good little SUV. I have owned two of these. My current one, at 23 years old, has drove over 4500 miles this summer on roadtrips. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1995 Toyota 4Runner mrooker , 02/26/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Exceptional reliability - no problems of any kind over a seven year period.

Love the 'Runner echoman2 , 01/26/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I just my '95 4Runner this year, and I love it. I got it with 100,000 miles on it and I've put about 10,000 in it. I get around 14 mpg in the city, and 20 on highway driving. Doesn't have amazing power on the highway, but goes off-road like a champ. I gotten through some pretty crazy stuff, and it's still all stock. Handles the snow like a boss. The rear springs were sagging a litle when I got it, but some new coils and she rides just like new! Has on not started once, and that was when the battery fried on me. But shes got a new battery now, and starts up every time. I love this truck and plan to keep it for a long time.

TRunner at YotaTech.com TRunner , 09/28/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have been more then impressed with the capabilities of this vehicle. The only downsides is it is a bit underpowered, but it has never held me up on or off road and the sagging rear end which was fixed by some Downey HD springs. The interior is tuff. The exterior is tuff. The engine keeps on a trucking and has been very trouble free. I plan on keeping this vehicle a very long time.