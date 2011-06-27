Used 2015 Tesla Model S Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Model S Sedan
70D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$53,912*
Total Cash Price
$40,620
85 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$54,990*
Total Cash Price
$41,432
85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$73,859*
Total Cash Price
$55,649
P85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$76,016*
Total Cash Price
$57,274
60 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$74,399*
Total Cash Price
$56,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Model S Sedan 70D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$6,397
|Maintenance
|$1,000
|$1,737
|$1,266
|$1,005
|$1,630
|$6,638
|Repairs
|$1,372
|$1,468
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$7,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,163
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,347
|Financing
|$2,185
|$1,756
|$1,301
|$813
|$295
|$6,350
|Depreciation
|$7,895
|$3,887
|$3,422
|$3,032
|$2,722
|$20,958
|Fuel
|$617
|$635
|$654
|$674
|$694
|$3,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,437
|$10,770
|$9,546
|$8,586
|$8,573
|$53,912
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Model S Sedan 85 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$6,525
|Maintenance
|$1,020
|$1,772
|$1,291
|$1,025
|$1,663
|$6,771
|Repairs
|$1,399
|$1,497
|$1,611
|$1,733
|$1,867
|$8,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,206
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,394
|Financing
|$2,229
|$1,791
|$1,327
|$829
|$301
|$6,477
|Depreciation
|$8,053
|$3,965
|$3,490
|$3,093
|$2,776
|$21,377
|Fuel
|$629
|$648
|$667
|$687
|$708
|$3,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,766
|$10,985
|$9,737
|$8,758
|$8,744
|$54,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Model S Sedan 85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,804
|$1,858
|$8,764
|Maintenance
|$1,370
|$2,380
|$1,734
|$1,377
|$2,233
|$9,094
|Repairs
|$1,880
|$2,011
|$2,163
|$2,328
|$2,507
|$10,889
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,963
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,215
|Financing
|$2,993
|$2,406
|$1,782
|$1,114
|$404
|$8,700
|Depreciation
|$10,816
|$5,325
|$4,688
|$4,154
|$3,729
|$28,712
|Fuel
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$4,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,519
|$14,755
|$13,078
|$11,763
|$11,745
|$73,859
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Model S Sedan P85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$1,802
|$1,857
|$1,912
|$9,020
|Maintenance
|$1,410
|$2,449
|$1,785
|$1,417
|$2,298
|$9,360
|Repairs
|$1,935
|$2,070
|$2,226
|$2,396
|$2,580
|$11,207
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,050
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,309
|Financing
|$3,081
|$2,476
|$1,834
|$1,146
|$416
|$8,954
|Depreciation
|$11,132
|$5,481
|$4,825
|$4,275
|$3,838
|$29,551
|Fuel
|$870
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$4,616
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,176
|$15,186
|$13,460
|$12,106
|$12,088
|$76,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Model S Sedan 60 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$8,828
|Maintenance
|$1,380
|$2,397
|$1,747
|$1,387
|$2,249
|$9,160
|Repairs
|$1,893
|$2,026
|$2,179
|$2,345
|$2,525
|$10,968
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,985
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,239
|Financing
|$3,015
|$2,423
|$1,795
|$1,122
|$407
|$8,763
|Depreciation
|$10,895
|$5,364
|$4,722
|$4,184
|$3,756
|$28,922
|Fuel
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,683
|$14,863
|$13,173
|$11,849
|$11,831
|$74,399
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Model S
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Tesla Model S in Virginia is:not available
