Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Type: Front wheel drive
Cylinders: V6
Combined MPG: 18
Total Seating: 5 / 7
Basic Warranty: 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Drive type: Front wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 18.6 gal.
Combined MPG: 18
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Torque: 243 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size: 3.6 l
Horsepower: 252 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle: 41.8 ft.
Valves: 24
Base engine type: Gas
Valve timing: Variable
Cam type: Double overhead cam (dohc)
Cylinders: V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
electronic brakeforce distribution: yes
front seatbelt pretensioners: yes
4-wheel ABS: yes
Rear door child safety locks: yes
daytime running lights: yes
engine immobilizer: yes
Rear center 3-point belt: yes
child seat anchors: yes
front and rear head airbags: yes / no
stability control: yes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation: yes
Rear height adjustable headrests: yes
remote anti-theft alarm system: yes
2 front headrests: yes
3 rear headrests: yes
dusk sensing headlamps: yes
auto delay off headlamps: yes
tire pressure monitoring: yes
traction control: yes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes: yes
front, rear and third row head airbags: no / yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
mast antenna: yes
AM/FM stereo: yes
auxiliary audio input: yes
6 total speakers: yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
overhead console with storage: yes
front seatback storage: yes
cruise control: yes
cargo area light: yes
Cruise controls on steering wheel: yes / no
tilt-adjustable steering wheel: yes
Climate control: yes
12V cargo area power outlet(s): yes
power steering: yes
front reading lights: yes
front and rear cupholders: yes / no
front and rear door pockets: yes
Rear floor mats: yes
Dual vanity mirrors: yes
simulated alloy trim on shift knob: yes / no
simulated alloy trim on dash: yes / no
interior air filtration: yes
simulated alloy trim on doors: yes / no
simulated wood trim on shift knob: no / yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel: no / yes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholders: no / yes
leather steering wheel: no / yes
simulated wood trim on doors: no / yes
simulated wood trim on dash: no / yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
1 one-touch power windows: yes
Power mirrors: yes
remote keyless power door locks: yes
Heated mirrors: yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
low fuel level warning: yes
clock: yes
external temperature display: yes
tachometer: yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Front head room: 41.3 in.
bucket front seats: yes
Front shoulder room: 55.6 in.
Front leg room: 41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seat: yes
Front hip room: 52.2 in.
cloth: yes / no
height adjustable driver seat: no / yes
heated driver seat: no / yes
heated passenger seat: no / yes
6-way power driver seat: no / yes
leather: no / yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Rear head room: 40.0 in.
Rear hip Room: 53.1 in.
Rear leg room: 38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room: 55.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatback: yes
folding center armrest: yes
manual folding split-bench third row seats: no / yes
rear ventilation ducts with fan control: no / yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Front track: 61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity: 95.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight: 4094 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 49.4 cu.ft. / 14.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach: 17.5 degrees
Maximum payload: 1127 lbs.
Angle of departure: 20.0 degrees
Length: 197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity: 3500 lbs.
Ground clearance: 7.9 in.
Height: 68.9 in.
Wheel base: 112.4 in.
Width: 72.2 in.
Rear track: 61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cranberry Metallic
  • Majestic Silver
  • Garnet Metallic
  • Meteor Grey
  • Pearl White
  • Prairie Gold Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Dark Cranberry Metallic
  • Majestic Silver
  • Garnet Metallic
  • Meteor Grey
  • Pearl White
  • Prairie Gold Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Steel spare wheel: yes
temporary spare tire: yes
All season tires: yes
P235/65R16 tires: yes / no
underbody mounted spare tire: yes
alloy wheels: yes
16 x 6.5 in. wheels: yes / no
P235/60R17 tires: no / yes
17 x 7.0 in. wheels: no / yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
four-wheel independent suspension: yes
multi-link rear suspension: yes
Front and rear stabilizer bar: yes
MacPherson strut front suspension: yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,999
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Basic: 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain: 7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust: 3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside: 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
