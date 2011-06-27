  1. Home
Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.0
3 reviews
fun to drive great with chicks

disnuts, 05/06/2002
In the start it has a bland power but with a breather you can buy for 10 bucks and an air intake with performance exhaust. The acceleration is wonderful and it handles wonderful. All for under $5000 to do it all the only other thing I could even think to do is put on some better wheels just for kicks or a turbo.

egr valve

sdonomccx@aol, 03/03/2003
110,000 miles. had to replace egr valve twice, fuel pump once. otherwise okay. not as good gas mileage as you'd think.

great lil car

jdm, 06/15/2005
i haven't had my x90 for long, but its been great. 140k on the engine, and its still running like new. ive also driven it in harsh toronto end-of-the- winter snow and slush, and it drove excellent. ive customized it a lot, which is easy because of its basic design. i have a friend that does car interiors, and hes designed everything for me and given me great discounts, because its hard to find aftermarket parts for these cars. i like how small and unique it is, and all my girlfriends love the car in general. theres also a lot of storage space in the trunk for such a small vehicle. the amount of horsepower it has, 95, is no big deal because of how small the car is. it still has good pick-up.

