Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 SUV Consumer Reviews

In the start it has a bland power but with a breather you can buy for 10 bucks and an air intake with performance exhaust. The acceleration is wonderful and it handles wonderful. All for under $5000 to do it all the only other thing I could even think to do is put on some better wheels just for kicks or a turbo.

jdm , 06/15/2005

i haven't had my x90 for long, but its been great. 140k on the engine, and its still running like new. ive also driven it in harsh toronto end-of-the- winter snow and slush, and it drove excellent. ive customized it a lot, which is easy because of its basic design. i have a friend that does car interiors, and hes designed everything for me and given me great discounts, because its hard to find aftermarket parts for these cars. i like how small and unique it is, and all my girlfriends love the car in general. theres also a lot of storage space in the trunk for such a small vehicle. the amount of horsepower it has, 95, is no big deal because of how small the car is. it still has good pick-up.