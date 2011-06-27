Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews
Love my 'Zuki
My Suzuki Vitara has been wonderful. It handles easily, is truly economical to drive, and doesn't embarrass the kids. Too bad Suzuki discontinued the model, or I'd be trading it in for a newer one. It also has a pretty decent sound system in it, which I found to be a plus as soon as I started taking longer road trips. It even has nice safety features.
My Baby!
Have owned this car since 2003 and love it. We bought two to replace an Avalanche since we both needed cars in the snowy Appalachians, and mine got to be the 4WD! (Grown son is still driving #2.) I have driven the heck out of this thing for 111,000 miles, and the only thing repaired has been a brake switch (wouldn't allow me to take it out of Park.) That was a mystery at about 60,000 miles. Gas mileage is mid 20's, it has the perfect amount of cargo space for my small family, and the vehicle size is perfect for heavy traffic and parking garages here in Hawaii (yes, we shipped it from the East Coast; couldn't bear to part with it!) I wish these were still available. I'm hoping for 100,000!
My Toy
I love my Vitara, I was set on getting a 4WD after last winter and being stuck in the house. I shopped around for the best value, with the features I wanted and the price I wanted to pay. I did over 3 months of looking before deciding on the Vitara. I LOVE IT!!!!!
It's Perfect For Me
I traded a minivan for my Suzuki Vitara and I couldn't be happier. It performs perfectly, I LOVE the gas mileage. I like the way it handles driving around town especially.
LOVE IT
I bought my Vitara after a couple of bad winters here, was set on a 4WD, but had a very limited budget, this was the only SUV i could find in my price range that i liked, with a dealer willing to work with me. I can now go where I want when I want no matter the weather. It is alot of fun to drive in the snow. I know when it is time for another vehicle I will buy another one if I can.
Sponsored cars related to the Vitara
Related Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner