Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews

Love my 'Zuki Laura , 11/19/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My Suzuki Vitara has been wonderful. It handles easily, is truly economical to drive, and doesn't embarrass the kids. Too bad Suzuki discontinued the model, or I'd be trading it in for a newer one. It also has a pretty decent sound system in it, which I found to be a plus as soon as I started taking longer road trips. It even has nice safety features.

My Baby! SCtoHI , 02/27/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Have owned this car since 2003 and love it. We bought two to replace an Avalanche since we both needed cars in the snowy Appalachians, and mine got to be the 4WD! (Grown son is still driving #2.) I have driven the heck out of this thing for 111,000 miles, and the only thing repaired has been a brake switch (wouldn't allow me to take it out of Park.) That was a mystery at about 60,000 miles. Gas mileage is mid 20's, it has the perfect amount of cargo space for my small family, and the vehicle size is perfect for heavy traffic and parking garages here in Hawaii (yes, we shipped it from the East Coast; couldn't bear to part with it!) I wish these were still available. I'm hoping for 100,000!

My Toy KIMQDA , 10/25/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my Vitara, I was set on getting a 4WD after last winter and being stuck in the house. I shopped around for the best value, with the features I wanted and the price I wanted to pay. I did over 3 months of looking before deciding on the Vitara. I LOVE IT!!!!!

It's Perfect For Me Camperjoe , 12/13/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I traded a minivan for my Suzuki Vitara and I couldn't be happier. It performs perfectly, I LOVE the gas mileage. I like the way it handles driving around town especially.