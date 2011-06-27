Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/22 mpg19/23 mpg20/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/325.6 mi.330.6/400.2 mi.296.0/325.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.17.4 gal.14.8 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6000 rpm127 hp @ 6000 rpm127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.34.8 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.39.9 in.40.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room50.6 in.50.7 in.50.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.52.8 in.53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.36.9 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.46.8 in.46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Length152.0 in.163.0 in.152.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1500 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2690 lbs.2899 lbs.2811 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.21.0 cu.ft.9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.8.0 in.
Height66.1 in.68.0 in.66.5 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.97.6 in.86.6 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Black
  • Polar White
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Toreador Red
  • Mercury Silver
  • Mercury Silver
  • Toreador Red
  • Polar White
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Satin Black
  • Satin Black
  • Toreador Red
  • Polar White
  • Mercury Silver
  • Sapphire Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
