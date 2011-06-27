Used 2005 Suzuki Verona Consumer Reviews

Dont do it! this car is trouble. Stessed out with Suz , 02/17/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Our Suzuki Verona has had so many problems its crazy. We are having problems with stalling,and let me add Suzuki is not willing to own up to it. I think it is a unsafe car and I'm not the only one. Report Abuse

Loved Car @ 1st, Now Suffering Many Issues!!! lml215 , 01/05/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We loved this car @ 1st. We've had it 3 yrs. It's an 05 we bought in 07. Shortly after purchasing the back bumper was hit in a parking lot. Instead of only bending the bumper, a 2 1/2 ft. long piece of paint peeled off and fell. The check engine light comes on frequently & took it to the shop the first couple of times, to find out that "nothing was wrong". It still comes on and goes off all the time. A month ago it started jerking while driving, at random times. Sometimes within 5 mins, sometimes we drive all day before it happens, sometimes it won't at all. Now the key won't turn in the ignition 75% of time. After trying several times it finally will. Is this happening to anyone else???

Nice car john315 , 05/14/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Verona last year and I now have about 9,000 miles and I haven't really had any problems. Its only been back to the dealership for scheduled maintenances and once because the transmission had to be replaced. The car used to spuck and skit all over the place until the transmission was replaced at 3,000 miles at no extra cost. Now it runs like a gem. It has a smooth, quiet, relaxing ride, with a fairly responsive inline-6. The interior has high quality materials with a pretty decent 6-speaker audio. If you are looking for a midsize sedan and can't go over $20,000, I don't think it gets much better than this.

poor building/customerservice naomi hunter , 10/14/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had this car since2005 ,ivehad motor rebuilt,electricty problems and 5times check engine light on. took to dealer .took to dealer one week to look for diagnosis.left withno transportation and the warranty allways not covered these problems.will be notifying bbb