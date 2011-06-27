We loved this car @ 1st. We've had it 3 yrs. It's an 05 we bought in 07. Shortly after purchasing the back bumper was hit in a parking lot. Instead of only bending the bumper, a 2 1/2 ft. long piece of paint peeled off and fell. The check engine light comes on frequently & took it to the shop the first couple of times, to find out that "nothing was wrong". It still comes on and goes off all the time. A month ago it started jerking while driving, at random times. Sometimes within 5 mins, sometimes we drive all day before it happens, sometimes it won't at all. Now the key won't turn in the ignition 75% of time. After trying several times it finally will. Is this happening to anyone else???

