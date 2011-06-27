2005 Suzuki Verona Review
Pros & Cons
- Low price, smooth power delivery, comfortable ride quality, strong brakes, attractive interior design, simple controls.
- Weak acceleration, sloppy handling in the corners, lots of wind noise, some low-grade interior materials, no side curtain airbags.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,571 - $3,429
Edmunds' Expert Review
A low price and a standard six-cylinder engine may make the Verona appealing to bargain hunters, but most shoppers will be happier with a better-performing four-cylinder Accord or Camry.
2005 Highlights
New standard features for 2005 include a tire-pressure monitoring system, side-impact airbags, a trunk-mounted tool case and iridium spark plugs. A power sunroof is now standard on the LX model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Suzuki Verona.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Stessed out with Suz,02/17/2005
Our Suzuki Verona has had so many problems its crazy. We are having problems with stalling,and let me add Suzuki is not willing to own up to it. I think it is a unsafe car and I'm not the only one.
lml215,01/05/2011
We loved this car @ 1st. We've had it 3 yrs. It's an 05 we bought in 07. Shortly after purchasing the back bumper was hit in a parking lot. Instead of only bending the bumper, a 2 1/2 ft. long piece of paint peeled off and fell. The check engine light comes on frequently & took it to the shop the first couple of times, to find out that "nothing was wrong". It still comes on and goes off all the time. A month ago it started jerking while driving, at random times. Sometimes within 5 mins, sometimes we drive all day before it happens, sometimes it won't at all. Now the key won't turn in the ignition 75% of time. After trying several times it finally will. Is this happening to anyone else???
john315,05/14/2005
I bought my Verona last year and I now have about 9,000 miles and I haven't really had any problems. Its only been back to the dealership for scheduled maintenances and once because the transmission had to be replaced. The car used to spuck and skit all over the place until the transmission was replaced at 3,000 miles at no extra cost. Now it runs like a gem. It has a smooth, quiet, relaxing ride, with a fairly responsive inline-6. The interior has high quality materials with a pretty decent 6-speaker audio. If you are looking for a midsize sedan and can't go over $20,000, I don't think it gets much better than this.
naomi hunter,10/14/2009
I have had this car since2005 ,ivehad motor rebuilt,electricty problems and 5times check engine light on. took to dealer .took to dealer one week to look for diagnosis.left withno transportation and the warranty allways not covered these problems.will be notifying bbb
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
