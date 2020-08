Used 2005 Suzuki Verona for Sale Near Me

Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania

ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Suzuki Verona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL5VJ56L15B153635

Stock: 153635

Certified Pre-Owned: No