Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Suzuki is for normal people oasis , 03/17/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Suzuki SX4 Sport is for the ordinary person who wants a car that is priced right. The car looks good and drives well. The cvt is a plus. I have just driven 100 miles without any problems. The car runs a ruff and you will notice this at idle. With the sports wheels you will feel the road bumps. The car does not leak when I drove it through the car wash. Do I recommend it? Yes! The price is the point of sale for this car. So go for it, the car is peppy and a good starter and commuter car. Some sports car enthusiasts will also like this car. 3-16-10 -Oasis

Superb Suzuki aka Fiat talledega66 , 10/03/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful The car has been simple to own, the maintenance schedule is easy with the timing chain instead of belt ( as seen on more expensive cars), the oil changes every 7500 miles, with a special we got free a maintenance package. Suspension is better than any other comparably priced compact sedan, even better than one I drove costing almost 10k more. It feels heavier really secure at all speeds, corners well. Overall the 150 hp engine is enough with manual 6 speed (I test drove automatic and it was also adequate), but not as much fun. The car gets attention, people always like the styling. For a small car there's a lot of head and leg room even in back, overall it was the best choice

Better than the rivals! zukiguy , 09/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has been the easiest car to own, with specials etc. I have no out of pocket cost for maintenance, it gets better gas mileage than estimated. I average 32 mpg mixed driving. Drives and handles like a more expensive European car, volvo s40-ish. The power is highest in its class with 150 hp and it's great, very peppy. Its very comfortable and interior/exterior fit, finish and style are top notch and it doesn't look for feel cheap like the other compact sedans I considered buying. This car is worth a look, you'll be surprised as I was, its awesome and very reliable, never had one problem

Completely surprised rothparker80 , 10/15/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It was a fluke that we happened upon this car. In the market for a new VW Golf originally. On the way to pick up the Golf, we passed by Suzuki, the SX4 caught our eye,we stopped in for a last minute look. The styling, wheels and features had us nearly sold on it before driving it. Once we drove it, that sealed the deal. It was way more sophisticated than a Honda, Toyota etc. and was much funner to drive than the Golf, not to mention $6K cheaper, better warranty and more features. I do agree with the other reviews in that it could use leather, sunroof and heated seats, like you can get on Corollas,but Suzuki had to leave some room for improvement I suppose.