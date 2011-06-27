Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Suzuki SX4 Tom S. , 09/12/2009 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a nice small - medium size car. Has a very strong engine (for its category), a lot of space and it is priced better than the competition. Report Abuse

The Unknown Car? Keefe , 02/03/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This purchase was forced on me by my dying truck. I was trying to wait until the summer but had to go car shopping a little early. I test drove the automatic which was what I wanted. This thing moves pretty well. The steering is tight and very responsive. The interior has plenty of head room and the dash is very well lit. AWD is available, but I haven't used it yet. Snow has been lite. Strange thing is people question me on why I brought this car instead of a Honda, Subaru, Ford,etc. For me, I like to think outside of the box and not be the follower. This car is more than what some would think. Give it a shot before you shoot it down. You'll enjoy the Crossover and its features.

Best Car I ever owned!!!!! Alex , 09/18/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've traded my Honda civic for this car and it was worth it!!! Immaculate reliability and I average 28 mpg city. I got this car for a little less than 12 thousand and I have been very satisfied!! My mom convinced me to get it because she had an Aerio with 267,000 miles with no problems! Great warranty! I call her Suzy and the girls like her too, they tell me she's cute. But overall, great car for the money, get yourself a Suzy and stop paying $20,000 + for Hondas and Toyotas, power windows are not even standard in the base price! This car is worth every penny and it's Japanese quality. Could you imagine if it had more horsepower?

Refinements Abound andy , 12/30/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My third Suzuki (Esteem, Aerio, now SX4) sedan. This is essentially an Aerio with all the needed refinements: shorter stick throw, stronger brakes (ABS), variable intermittent wipers, improved cornering stability, quieter all around, smoother engine, improved front bumper clearance, improved gas mileage (running 31.5 mpg all around with gentle driving), stronger AC, paint seems to hold the turtle wax better. Gearing is shorter so expect frequent up shifting BUT much stronger at lower RPM's so less frequent down shifting on inclines . Excellent road manners as high as 75 mph. No problems after 6 months and 3800 miles.