Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Well built car
Bought this car brand new in January 2009 and owned ever since. The following are the only problems I have had in 6 + years: Year 2: Change radio; CD player sticking (warranty). Year 3: Change power steering pump (made noise) and warranty. Year 6: Change water pump $350 for part and labor. Year 7: Changed wiper arm $80 Year 8: Nothing Year 9: Changed tie rods, idle arms $1,000 150,000 miles.
2008 Suzuki
I purchase this car right after my divorce in 2010. I was only planning on owning for a year or two. 6 years later I still have it. The only time it left me stranding is with a dead battery. I have only have to do routine repairs. The only exception new front struts at $500 at 105,000. The car now has 109,000 and everything still works. Air still blows cold. My only complaint is now parts are somewhat hard to find and fuel economy is a little low for a car of it's size. I average 25 but do very little highway driving.
Three years strong...
Bought it used, and I've had my SX4 for just shy of 3 years, and have had no mechanical issues. It will reach 80k miles this month, and the only things I've done are replaced the tires and front brake pads, plus the regular 30k services and oil changes. Love the keyless ignition and entry, love the fuel range module (I get an average of 27mpg, up to 40 on road trips), love how I sit in it and that the windshield doesn't feel like it's too close to my forehead. :) The only issue I have is the suspension--feels like it needs stabilization when I hit bumps on corners. It rides nice, however, and feels very safe in all other conditions. Never had any problems on snow or ice. :)
Cars a Jackpot for a low price!
Extremely reliable car. I am a student and I have had the car for two years now. Mileage count at this point is 129K. I commute for about 100 miles a day for college and work and never had any problems with the car. The engine and transmission run great. The car is economical in terms of gas mileage, gives me around 25 city and 31 highway. If you can maintain the car well (by the way it does not require much maintenance except for oil changes and tire rotations) it will run forever. PROS: Reliability, Gas Mileage, Performance, Handling, Roomy Interiors. CONS: None that I can think of for a 2008 budget car but having a arm rest, Bluetooth or a AUX port would have been a plus for me.
Suzuki Sx4 Review
I have always been an owner of a Nissan vehicle and I thought it was time for a change; that's where the Suzuki SX4 comes in! I saw a picture of it on a local website and it had me intrigued from the start. It's a very small vehicle compared to what I normally buy, but don't let the small size fool you. I am six foot and I have plenty of room and do not feel cramped at all. I live in a small populated area where the nearest city is thirty minutes away and I enjoy the ride every time, especially with how good the car is on gas and how smooth it rides. The smooth driving of the vehicle definitely makes the long rides more enjoyable. I can make sharp turns wit
