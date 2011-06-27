  1. Home
Used 1993 Suzuki Swift Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Swift
5.0
1 reviews
Well Done Suzi.

ihodian, 07/22/2002
Bought the car 3 years old with about 33,000 miles on it. Spent next six years pushing odometer to 158,000 miles with few problems. I commute 35 miles one-way to work and back and always got around 38 mpg with auto-trans. SOHC 4- banger always had plenty of zip for it's size. FWD was great in the snow, and gave me more confidence than my 4WD pick-up.

Research Similar Vehicles