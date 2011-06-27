Used 1996 Suzuki Sidekick Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Sidekick
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222122
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg20/23 mpg21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)233.1/266.4 mi.370.0/425.5 mi.304.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.18.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG222122
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm114 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.8 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm120 hp @ 6500 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Turning circleno36.1 ft.35.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front shoulder roomno50.3 in.51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.32.7 in.32.7 in.
Rear shoulder roomno50.2 in.51.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33 cu.ft.45 cu.ft.45 cu.ft.
Length143.7 in.162.4 in.158.7 in.
Curb weight2339 lbs.2917 lbs.2632 lbs.
Height64.3 in.66.3 in.65.7 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.97.6 in.97.6 in.
Width64.2 in.66.7 in.64.4 in.
Maximum towing capacityno1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Ground clearanceno7.7 in.7.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Crimson Metallic
  • Jade Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Polar White
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Gray Sable
  • Baltic Blue
  • Victory Red
  • Jade Green
  • Satin Black
  • Gray Sable
  • Polar White
