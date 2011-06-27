Used 1990 Suzuki Samurai Consumer Reviews

Coolest little 4X4 John Curylo , 03/21/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I got my Samurai for an even trade of a 96 Taurus. The Taurus was more powerful, plush and comfortable. But I definitely made the right decision. My Samurai has personality, easy to work on and definitely fits me personally. I love the look, style of this vehicle, I just love driving this vehicle. Report Abuse

1986 Samurai Janie and Don , 06/18/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The car just makes me smile! Our car is a 1986 Suzuki Samurai with fiberglass hard top and beautiful big windows only one previous owner and he took excellent care of it. Had 93,000 miles on it when purchased in September and we have put a little over 500 on it. Fun car just to have an enjoy!

What a Great SUV Stan Mckay , 04/09/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This mini SUV is great, Goes anywhere on road and especially off-road. Easy to park.

The 4X4 lovers dream jonboy124 , 07/26/2002 2 of 4 people found this review helpful it ia a great 4x4 it can tackle all of the rocks that i climbed and it is lightweight and small so it can do a lot more that an excursion or suburban