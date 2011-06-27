1990 Suzuki Samurai Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,758
Used Samurai for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes to the Samurai.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Suzuki Samurai.
Most helpful consumer reviews
John Curylo,03/21/2008
I got my Samurai for an even trade of a 96 Taurus. The Taurus was more powerful, plush and comfortable. But I definitely made the right decision. My Samurai has personality, easy to work on and definitely fits me personally. I love the look, style of this vehicle, I just love driving this vehicle.
Janie and Don,06/18/2010
The car just makes me smile! Our car is a 1986 Suzuki Samurai with fiberglass hard top and beautiful big windows only one previous owner and he took excellent care of it. Had 93,000 miles on it when purchased in September and we have put a little over 500 on it. Fun car just to have an enjoy!
Stan Mckay,04/09/2007
This mini SUV is great, Goes anywhere on road and especially off-road. Easy to park.
jonboy124,07/26/2002
it ia a great 4x4 it can tackle all of the rocks that i climbed and it is lightweight and small so it can do a lot more that an excursion or suburban
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Suzuki Samurai features & specs
MPG
24 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
66 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Samurai
Related Used 1990 Suzuki Samurai info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019