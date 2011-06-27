  1. Home
1990 Suzuki Samurai Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes to the Samurai.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Suzuki Samurai.

5(80%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Coolest little 4X4
John Curylo,03/21/2008
I got my Samurai for an even trade of a 96 Taurus. The Taurus was more powerful, plush and comfortable. But I definitely made the right decision. My Samurai has personality, easy to work on and definitely fits me personally. I love the look, style of this vehicle, I just love driving this vehicle.
1986 Samurai
Janie and Don,06/18/2010
The car just makes me smile! Our car is a 1986 Suzuki Samurai with fiberglass hard top and beautiful big windows only one previous owner and he took excellent care of it. Had 93,000 miles on it when purchased in September and we have put a little over 500 on it. Fun car just to have an enjoy!
What a Great SUV
Stan Mckay,04/09/2007
This mini SUV is great, Goes anywhere on road and especially off-road. Easy to park.
The 4X4 lovers dream
jonboy124,07/26/2002
it ia a great 4x4 it can tackle all of the rocks that i climbed and it is lightweight and small so it can do a lot more that an excursion or suburban
See all 5 reviews of the 1990 Suzuki Samurai
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
66 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Suzuki Samurai features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Suzuki Samurai

Used 1990 Suzuki Samurai Overview

The Used 1990 Suzuki Samurai is offered in the following submodels: Samurai SUV. Available styles include JL 2dr SUV 4WD.

