Used 2008 Suzuki Reno Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Reno
4.3
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Better than experts say it is

Don, 05/26/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I just purchased this vehicle but thought it odd there were no reviews from users on this vehicle (expert reviews are unkind). It truly is a bargain and drove every bit as well as a Ford Focus. Yes it is basic but for $240 a month for 60 months and 0 down how can you go wrong especially with the warranty this manufacturer offers. We all are facing some realities with gas prices escalating and while the given mileage specs aren't overly impressive most people are getting better than posted mileage. The interior is very nice a pleasent surprise This is the first time I have considered a compact car and I will be ok with this. I didn't feel silly in it and the Suzuki moniker adds intrigue

Practical with a small kick

rye, 05/31/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I drive 90 miles a day and I get from 420 miles to 380 miles on a full tank of gas so the mileage is alright. Needs cruise but hey it's a good price on a car that get me to were I gotta go

fun small car

rc, 09/02/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We bought this car with a sonata in mind but the price point was to much to pass up. Its peppy and quick for such a small engine. Plan to put on wheels, Cruise, tint and keyless with an alarm. Love it get lots of second looks in the parking lots. Put on a coat of turtle wax ice and it looks great. Only problem was pass seat airbag light but was resolved in one visit. 12k out the door cash and we are really happy with it! Lots of room for a small car and with some things like new wheels and tires maybe springs it will handle even better. Also try a k&n airfilter it will bump up the hp and gas mileage! Had a Suzuki motorcycle and this lives up to the name!

Great Buy

Tony, 02/04/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this '08 Reno with 2,400 miles on it. It's my ride from home to work and back. This is the first small car that I have ever owned. I traded in my '98 Lumina (168k miles)and $5400 cash and drove it off the lot. So many of the reviews have been less than complimentary, but as an owner, I think this is a great little car. 3 year/36k mile bumper to bumper, a 100k powertrain warranty, and 24 hour roadside assistance. I don't like the fact there aren't many dealerships around for service concerns, but I have only had one issue with the airbag light staying on all the time. Remember that you get what you pay for. I bought a 4-cylinder automatic. I don't expect to keep up with a Vette!

Cool little car

vickid, 03/30/2008
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Good car for the price with a good warranty. Comfortable, good looking. Lots of base price features. It's zippy, quiet, and rides well.

