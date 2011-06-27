Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sedan Consumer Reviews

Kizashi best hissen secret kizashiowner , 02/19/2012 46 of 49 people found this review helpful This cars rocks, I can't find anything wrong with it, design turning heads, amazing steering ration, AWD like no other forget Subaru which I owned 3 before, the system works like expensive cars, take sharp turns and let the fun starts as in the evo without the price,amazing snow handling, mine is the Metalic Black very handsome,time for us to join the world love affair with this car, perfect power don't need more HP all with suprsing 36 MPG in the highway was shoked as AWD listed for 29 MPG, love the leather with the Audi classy interior, check the quality of every part used even the tires.Best of all very few on the road , I will buy it again, don't you buy it as I want to be the only one:) Report Abuse

Snap one up while you can unclerolly , 11/26/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I had a 2004 BMW 330XI that was killing me in repair costs. I went back and forth on the Kizashi for so long and I'm glad I finally pulled the trigger. After six weeks of ownership I have really enjoyed he car. Distinctive exterior styling, plush, comfortable interior, fun to drive, great build quality. The car is so well engineered and it's clear a lot of thought went into everything right down to the tactile feedback of control buttons on the steering wheel and center stack console. Normally you have to spend at least twice this much money to drive something so rare. Don't get me wrong this is not a high end Mercedes or an exotic but it's a lot of car for under $30k that nobody has.

This car has been absolutely wonderful! Bob , 02/04/2016 Sport GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful You cant buy these cars new. I have 105550 miles on my 2012. I haven't changed a thing except the oil/filter, tires and rear brakes. I plan on driving it to 300000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

What's that? jaydee11 , 07/29/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Well, on the 20th, I took delivery of a new 2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE,Leather Edition, after test driving one for 4 days! I was initially at the dealership for issues with my HHR, so I had time to kill and here I am! The salesman went with me and had me drive on a really curvy country road out here in Kansas...Man did I have a good time!!!We then hit the Interstate back to the dealer...I did a cool 75 mph..til we passed two State Troopers,then I stepped on it....We were at 115 mph before I knew it! I backed off though,don't want a ticket! Well anyway,I bought after reading all the reviews here in Edmunds and decided that I have to have this car. But I will keep posting....