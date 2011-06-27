Vehicle overview

Success is measured in a variety of ways. For automobiles, success is generally determined by sales numbers, but in the case of the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi this metric proves elusive. While the Kizashi is one of the better choices among midsize sedans, Suzuki's limited dealer network makes it more of a sleeper success in the segment.

It's likely that if Suzuki's presence and marketing budget were as large as its competition, shoppers would take notice of the 2012 Kizashi. With distinct European styling and a refined interior that exceeds expectations, it's a shame more people either don't know about it or don't have convenient access to one. Furthermore, the Kizashi provides as much comfort as it does excitement behind the wheel.

Comparing the Kizashi to more readily available midsize sedans reveals that it's slightly down on rear legroom, but by no means cramped. And while the Suzuki's 2.4-liter engine provides ample motivation, there's no turbo or V6 option. Nor is there a hybrid alternative.

But even with these minor drawbacks, the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi is still worthy of consideration among tough competition. We rank the Hyundai Sonata and related Kia Optima on top of the family sedan segment, with the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry remaining great choices as well. But if you happen to have a Suzuki dealer nearby, we highly recommend checking out the 2012 Kizashi, as it's really a success waiting to be noticed.