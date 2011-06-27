  1. Home
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Review

Pros & Cons

  • European-style interior
  • inspired handling
  • responsive continuously variable transmission (CVT)
  • available all-wheel drive
  • great value.
  • Less rear legroom than rivals
  • no V6 or turbo engine option
  • limited dealer network.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Suzuki Kizashi is one of the best among midsize sedans, but a limited dealer network has kept it out of the spotlight.

Vehicle overview

Success is measured in a variety of ways. For automobiles, success is generally determined by sales numbers, but in the case of the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi this metric proves elusive. While the Kizashi is one of the better choices among midsize sedans, Suzuki's limited dealer network makes it more of a sleeper success in the segment.

It's likely that if Suzuki's presence and marketing budget were as large as its competition, shoppers would take notice of the 2012 Kizashi. With distinct European styling and a refined interior that exceeds expectations, it's a shame more people either don't know about it or don't have convenient access to one. Furthermore, the Kizashi provides as much comfort as it does excitement behind the wheel.

Comparing the Kizashi to more readily available midsize sedans reveals that it's slightly down on rear legroom, but by no means cramped. And while the Suzuki's 2.4-liter engine provides ample motivation, there's no turbo or V6 option. Nor is there a hybrid alternative.

But even with these minor drawbacks, the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi is still worthy of consideration among tough competition. We rank the Hyundai Sonata and related Kia Optima on top of the family sedan segment, with the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry remaining great choices as well. But if you happen to have a Suzuki dealer nearby, we highly recommend checking out the 2012 Kizashi, as it's really a success waiting to be noticed.

2012 Suzuki Kizashi models

The 2012 Suzuki Kizashi is a midsize sedan available in S, SE, Sport GTS and Sport SLS trim levels.

The Kizashi S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless ignition/entry, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. When equipped with the CVT, the S gains cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a seven-speaker stereo with USB port/iPod interface. The SE includes all of the above, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and an eight-way power driver seat with memory settings and power lumbar adjustment. Leather upholstery is available as an option on the SE trim.

The Sport GTS adds 18-inch wheels, sporty exterior treatments (front fascia, side sills and a rear spoiler), foglights, a sunroof, a sport-tuned suspension with a lower ride height, a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate stereo and Bluetooth phone connectivity/audio streaming. Sport GTS models with AWD also receive steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles (optional on front-wheel-drive models).

The top-shelf Kizashi Sport SLS adds automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, heated sideview mirrors, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Optional on the SLS is a navigation system with a rearview camera.

2012 Highlights

2012 Suzuki Kizashi buyers can now get leather upholstery on the midrange SE trim level.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Suzuki Kizashi is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the S, Sport GTS and Sport SLS with front-wheel drive, while a CVT is optional on those trims and standard on the SE and AWD models. Models with the six-speed manual transmission produce 185 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque, while CVT-equipped variants are detuned slightly to produce 180 hp. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims, with AWD optional.

In performance testing, a Kizashi SLS with the six-speed manual and front-wheel drive went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds -- slightly above average performance for a four-cylinder midsize sedan. With the CVT, that drops to a class-average 9.1 seconds.

Estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 25 mpg in combined driving on the S model with the manual transmission, while the CVT model is rated at 23/31/26 mpg. Other trims produce mileage results within 1 or 2 mpg, with even the AWD Kizashi returning 22/29/25 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2012 Suzuki Kizashis include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Kizashi GTS with 18-inch wheels came to a stop in an excellent 114 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Kizashi its top score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side-impact protection and its second-best score of "Acceptable" in roof strength tests.

Driving

For drivers looking for a little more excitement out of a family sedan, the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi should prove satisfying. With plenty of grip and adequately weighted steering, the Kizashi can easily take on curvy roads. The suspension tuning is a little firm, but it's not significant enough to sour the overall experience. We expect the Sport models, with a 10mm lower ride height, will be slightly stiffer still. On the highway, the Kizashi is quiet and gives drivers a long fuel range between fill-ups.

Output from the four-cylinder is adequate. The six-speed manual transmission's shifter can seem slightly vague for first-time drivers, but it becomes more intuitive with use. Unlike some other CVTs, the Kizashi's does an admirable job of keeping power on tap without much hesitation or the typical engine drone. The paddle shifters are an added plus for more sporting drivers who demand more control.

Interior

The 2012 Suzuki Kizashi's interior is notable for its use of upscale materials and pleasing design. Not only is it uncharacteristically sophisticated for a Suzuki, but for midsize sedans in general. Passenger comfort is bolstered by ample headroom and well-shaped seats, although those riding in the backseat may find it lacking in legroom compared to most other midsize sedans.

Our complaints are few, with some noting that the oversized font on the radio display can only show a few characters at a time. Also, the trunk is on the small side, accommodating only 13.3 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Kizashi best hissen secret
kizashiowner,02/19/2012
This cars rocks, I can't find anything wrong with it, design turning heads, amazing steering ration, AWD like no other forget Subaru which I owned 3 before, the system works like expensive cars, take sharp turns and let the fun starts as in the evo without the price,amazing snow handling, mine is the Metalic Black very handsome,time for us to join the world love affair with this car, perfect power don't need more HP all with suprsing 36 MPG in the highway was shoked as AWD listed for 29 MPG, love the leather with the Audi classy interior, check the quality of every part used even the tires.Best of all very few on the road , I will buy it again, don't you buy it as I want to be the only one:)
Snap one up while you can
unclerolly,11/26/2012
I had a 2004 BMW 330XI that was killing me in repair costs. I went back and forth on the Kizashi for so long and I'm glad I finally pulled the trigger. After six weeks of ownership I have really enjoyed he car. Distinctive exterior styling, plush, comfortable interior, fun to drive, great build quality. The car is so well engineered and it's clear a lot of thought went into everything right down to the tactile feedback of control buttons on the steering wheel and center stack console. Normally you have to spend at least twice this much money to drive something so rare. Don't get me wrong this is not a high end Mercedes or an exotic but it's a lot of car for under $30k that nobody has.
This car has been absolutely wonderful!
Bob,02/04/2016
Sport GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
You cant buy these cars new. I have 105550 miles on my 2012. I haven't changed a thing except the oil/filter, tires and rear brakes. I plan on driving it to 300000 miles.
135 000 km review (best car ever owned)
bigjohn23,01/16/2015
Sport SLS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
The Suzuki Kizashi is a very good looking car inside and out. I then started to look at the specs and wow...it had a lot of features (especially for the price and the iAWD system). Not even a single problem so far. The only complaints is the wipers are not the best and the gas mileage could be better, but I mean it is a heavy car that does not get stuck in any snow/ice. It has a wonderful Rockford Fosgate audio system and you can put it front-wheel drive or intelligent all-wheel drive whenever you want with a push of a button. I had 2 Audi A4 Quattro in the past and the Kizashi handles even better. It is basically an A4 (same features, same look), but a lot cheaper and more RELIABLE. You won't regret it! Update (July 2016/62 000 km) : Still the best car I ever owned....incredible in the snow! Very reliable, comfortable, etc. The audio system is awesome. I did not change anything besides the original tires, the rear rotors and all the breaks. Update (June 2018/100 000 km) : No issue to report. Thinking about my next car (4-5 years from now probably), but I still love my Kizashi! Update (December 2018/110 000 km) : Replaced shocks at 105 000 km. Still an awesome car. Update (December 2019/130 000 km) : Still love my Kizashi! Replaced rear bushings since last update. Update (July 2020/135 000 km) : Still running strong. Had to replace original battery and original windshield washer pump (rust) recently.
See all 10 reviews of the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi

