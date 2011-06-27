  1. Home
Used 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Grand Vitara
4.7
27 reviews
Learned to love this vehicle

grandvitdriver, 12/22/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Overall, an excellent vehicle. Over 85k miles...yep, 85 on an '08...without a serious concern. Stock tires were junk (Yokohama) -- 2 non-repairable flats in less than 5k miles; replaced all 4 w/less than 11k miles. Took me several months, numerous trips to dealer and countless phone calls to resolve the issue of DUST....a true SUV and you can't drive it on a gravel road without be choked with dust? Problem solved (simple!! keep control set to "outside"). I am very pleased with the vehicle. I drive on 35 - 40 miles of scoria (gravel roads) on a daily basis...the GV has held up exceptionally well.

NICE TRUCK

jflippy, 11/09/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

We have this truck about 4 months and it is pretty nice. We have the Luxury model with all the bells and whistles.

Grand Vitara = Grand Purchase

sweetaries, 01/03/2010
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

This was my first vehicle I ever owned and I loved it. The price was excellent for a brand new SUV (I looked at a 2004 Ford Escape that was the same price as this vehicle). Every drive was smooth, the vehicle gave me no problems, the inside was very spacious (I was able to move to and from college with everything packed inside), and I loved every moment in it.

Great Vehicle

sodgod, 11/03/2008
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I had originally went to dealership to look at SX-4 crossover. Liked it, but wife thought we needed something a little bigger. I agreed, so we decided on the GV. Great driving vehicle to commute to work, great around town and on interstate, easy to park, and holds plenty of stuff. Put in a K&N air filter and averaging around 24 mpg mixed driving. Looked at CRV, RAV 4 and Escape. Went with the Suzuki and thus far no regrets.

Great for people with back problems.

Deena Lincicome, 09/03/2015
4dr SUV 4WD w/Hard Spare Tire Cover, Cargo Cover (2.7L 6cyl 5M)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

In 2008, this Suzuki was equipped with a lot of different features that I hadn't seen in other vehicles. I just wanted a small SUV because it's just me and my son. I'm 5'5 and have extreme back problems and can't stand cars because the pain of getting in and out of them was just too difficult. The GV seat is place exactly for my height. I can just sit and swing around to the front painlessly and effortlessly. The few things I wish it had was an outlet for my ipod, but they started making those even in other vehicles a couple of years later. I wish my steering wheel controls lit up. If I had only waited for the 2009, I see that was standard for it. It would be nice if the rear window could go down so my golden retriever could be placed in the back where's there more room, then in my back seat. My vehicle honestly doesn't use the gas everyone keeps saying it does. It's not the greatest, but it is 6 cylinders and an SUV so I don't know what people expect. In 2015 now, my GV only has 56,201 miles on it, and the kelly blue book price for trading it in sucks. My GV was hit while I was shopping and all they had to do was replace the plastic bumper and side door, which even came pre-painted, but it makes sounds like it was in a major collision, so I get value points dropped for that. It would also be nice to have removable cup holders so I could take them out and clean them. The back seat fold all the way up, but really it doesn't create more room, it would be nice if after folding them up, you could push a button to remove them. Mine didn't come with fog lights and I haven't checked to see how much it would cost me to get them put in. They now have an upgraded stereo system with navigation and all the plug-ins you could ask for and I'm tempted to purchase it, but if it won't upgrade my trade-in value, then I don't see the point....The only thing I don't like about my GV is the antenna. I can't get any radio stations and there's plenty around here.. I didn't have that problem with my honda.

