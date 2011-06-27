Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews

Tough vehicle Greg , 01/30/2005 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We were involved in a rollover wreck on black-ice. This car held up really well, both my passenger and I walked away with no injuries! There were several other accidents that weekend, and I saw many SUV's on the back of wreckers (large and small). My Suzuki was the only SUV that the roof hadn't completely collapsed or caved in at the front. The front corners of the roof came down about an inch, the windshield and driver-side window broke but stayed intact. The rollover happened on pavement, after hitting the guardrail at about a 45 degree angle. We were traveling at 45-50 mph. I was so impressed by how this vehicle held-up, I bought another too replace it. Report Abuse

Good car for the money Marcia , 12/17/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We bought the vehicle used with 26K miles. So far the only major problem has been the failure of the A/C evaporator core (about ($900 to repair). The cargo space is small. My honda civic could carry more stuff. Leg room could be better but okay if you are average height. Otherwise powerful engine, excellent in hwy driving and passing, and hilly terrain.Great features for the price and quality interior components.

This Car is the "Bomb" Gary Cates , 08/11/2015 LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have a 1999 Suzuki Grand vitara with 200,000? miles on it. It's never been in the shop for anything mechanical or major. I'm 68 years old and this is one of the best cars I have ever owned. We live on top of a mountain in Colorado and this car has never let us down. We are looking to upgrade to a 2005 model. But, whatever we buy, it's going to be a Suzuki! Thanks, Gary Cates Performance

Good value mike , 06/14/2007 4 of 5 people found this review helpful It's a fun little SUV to drive. Great on snow and off road. Not too good from 0 to 60, a bit slow off the start. Gas mileage not the greatest. But has lots of standard features than most SUVs for a great price. Almost all options except sunroof. It's two years later and never had a problem.