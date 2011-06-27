  1. Home
Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Grand Vitara
4.2
9 reviews
Tough vehicle

Greg, 01/30/2005
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

We were involved in a rollover wreck on black-ice. This car held up really well, both my passenger and I walked away with no injuries! There were several other accidents that weekend, and I saw many SUV's on the back of wreckers (large and small). My Suzuki was the only SUV that the roof hadn't completely collapsed or caved in at the front. The front corners of the roof came down about an inch, the windshield and driver-side window broke but stayed intact. The rollover happened on pavement, after hitting the guardrail at about a 45 degree angle. We were traveling at 45-50 mph. I was so impressed by how this vehicle held-up, I bought another too replace it.

Good car for the money

Marcia, 12/17/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We bought the vehicle used with 26K miles. So far the only major problem has been the failure of the A/C evaporator core (about ($900 to repair). The cargo space is small. My honda civic could carry more stuff. Leg room could be better but okay if you are average height. Otherwise powerful engine, excellent in hwy driving and passing, and hilly terrain.Great features for the price and quality interior components.

This Car is the "Bomb"

Gary Cates, 08/11/2015
LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have a 1999 Suzuki Grand vitara with 200,000? miles on it. It's never been in the shop for anything mechanical or major. I'm 68 years old and this is one of the best cars I have ever owned. We live on top of a mountain in Colorado and this car has never let us down. We are looking to upgrade to a 2005 model. But, whatever we buy, it's going to be a Suzuki! Thanks, Gary Cates

Performance
Good value

mike, 06/14/2007
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

It's a fun little SUV to drive. Great on snow and off road. Not too good from 0 to 60, a bit slow off the start. Gas mileage not the greatest. But has lots of standard features than most SUVs for a great price. Almost all options except sunroof. It's two years later and never had a problem.

Air Conditioning

tpend3533, 07/07/2005
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have not had a successful experience with Suzuki or the dealer concerning the cycling of the air conditioner. It cycles on and off at least 4 or 5 times per minute causing loss of power and erratic performace. I am not happy at all with this vechicle and also with the support from Suzuki. The dealer said it was "normal" and Suzuki said it was all up to the dealer. A catch 22 situation. Suzuki is of very little help when you call about a problem that the dealer will not address. Finally when i got the attention of the Service Manager he saw it was a problem and tried to correct it. As of today it has not been corrected. Suzuki has been of little help as far as I can understand.

See all Grand Vitaras for sale

