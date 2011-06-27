Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews
Tough vehicle
We were involved in a rollover wreck on black-ice. This car held up really well, both my passenger and I walked away with no injuries! There were several other accidents that weekend, and I saw many SUV's on the back of wreckers (large and small). My Suzuki was the only SUV that the roof hadn't completely collapsed or caved in at the front. The front corners of the roof came down about an inch, the windshield and driver-side window broke but stayed intact. The rollover happened on pavement, after hitting the guardrail at about a 45 degree angle. We were traveling at 45-50 mph. I was so impressed by how this vehicle held-up, I bought another too replace it.
Good car for the money
We bought the vehicle used with 26K miles. So far the only major problem has been the failure of the A/C evaporator core (about ($900 to repair). The cargo space is small. My honda civic could carry more stuff. Leg room could be better but okay if you are average height. Otherwise powerful engine, excellent in hwy driving and passing, and hilly terrain.Great features for the price and quality interior components.
This Car is the "Bomb"
I have a 1999 Suzuki Grand vitara with 200,000? miles on it. It's never been in the shop for anything mechanical or major. I'm 68 years old and this is one of the best cars I have ever owned. We live on top of a mountain in Colorado and this car has never let us down. We are looking to upgrade to a 2005 model. But, whatever we buy, it's going to be a Suzuki! Thanks, Gary Cates
- Performance
Good value
It's a fun little SUV to drive. Great on snow and off road. Not too good from 0 to 60, a bit slow off the start. Gas mileage not the greatest. But has lots of standard features than most SUVs for a great price. Almost all options except sunroof. It's two years later and never had a problem.
Air Conditioning
I have not had a successful experience with Suzuki or the dealer concerning the cycling of the air conditioner. It cycles on and off at least 4 or 5 times per minute causing loss of power and erratic performace. I am not happy at all with this vechicle and also with the support from Suzuki. The dealer said it was "normal" and Suzuki said it was all up to the dealer. A catch 22 situation. Suzuki is of very little help when you call about a problem that the dealer will not address. Finally when i got the attention of the Service Manager he saw it was a problem and tried to correct it. As of today it has not been corrected. Suzuki has been of little help as far as I can understand.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Vitara
Related Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons