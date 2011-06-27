Used 2000 Suzuki Esteem Consumer Reviews

Best car ever, buy one if you can! LC , 03/08/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful We had our Esteem wagon for 9 years and 168,000 and never regretted buying it. (It was recently totaled in a bad collision, no fault on the Suzuki and we miss it so much!) In those years we had no break-downs, excellent gas mileage, and awesome ability to bring tons of gear (the rear seats lay completely flat). The only problem we had was the outside door handles snapping some piece when it was very cold outside - it was an easy and cheap repair, but you can try to avoid it and just be very careful opening the doors when it's cold. There were no engine or any other problems. Highly recommend this car, even though it is 10 years old. Report Abuse

2000 Esteem Wagon 1.8, Great Car rd400f , 09/18/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought our Esteem in 1999 but it's an 2000 GLX model. I got the car since my father passed away 6 years ago and now in 2013, it still runs like a champ. I did the brakes pads once and then later on got some aftermarket drilled and slotted rotors and ceramic brake pads and new shoes and drums for the back. In all these 13+ years the car has never broke down on the road but once it didn't start in the garage. it was just the CMP sensor and that's about a 15 minute job for this car. Replaced the Idle Control Valve once, alternator and the struts and besides the regular wear items, tires, battery, belt, It keeps on going. My A/C never had problems since new and always blows cold.

Great car Mike , 02/07/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been the best car I have ever owned. They are built in Japan and I understand that they are very popular there. I have only had some routine brake work done and that is it. It just keeps going and going.

Good little car Great little , 03/16/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It has been a great little car. I know I was not getting a sports car but for what it is I love it. I have taken it on a few long trip and have had no problems. I think the clutch is going out but that is the only thing that has happened. I have driven it like a teenage. I have not been the nicest to it but it still runs great.