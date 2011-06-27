Used 1999 Suzuki Esteem Wagon Consumer Reviews
It is a Garbage Car
The manual transmission in my Esteem broke down three time times every year, the first time at 56,000 miles, the second at 60,000, and the third at 70,000. After some research I found a lot of people looking for the same transmission in many dierent websites, now what do you think about this car?
Suzuki Esteem 1999
Car of limited range. Builders had economy in mind with this car but the price commensurates. Car performed admirably to 60k miles when transmission needed to be replaced. Repair cost 1/10th of purchase price.
Rusted and Busted
This car was bought used. All the CV joints needed replacement three years ago. The outer on the right side exploded and left my wife stranded miles from home. Shortly after this the sub frame just fell apart from rust. The new sub frame just fell apart from rust last week just like the first one did. We also have had to replace the radiator and heater core. I have also had to put six outer door handles on this junk car. Right now brand new brake rotors, and lower control/ball joints are on the way by UPS for it. Parts for this car are expensive. Don't buy one even if its the last car on earth! Next month I will be buying a nice used Honda.
Had it since new, and I love it!
I bought this car new. It is now 14 years old. Nearly 100,000 miles on it. I've had no issues with it. It has been a wonderful car for me. I own the station wagon model 1.8L auto. Only just recently does it need a major new part: a radiator. Literally, this car has been the best car I have ever owned. So many negative reviews on here I see, but let's face it, if you buy a very used car there might be issues with it, ya know. I only wished I had bought it with cruise control. It has everything else. It rides louder than fancier cars that I have ridden in, but it has outlasted those others. I've taken care of my car over the years, and I would not hesitate to buy another Suzuki in the future.
Wild Winters
I bought my Esteem in 2000 used and have had literally no problems with it. Outside of the standard stuff (brakes, tires...etc) my Esteem has been the best. The key I find is to take proper care and do the oil changes regularly. I now have 130,000 miles on it with no sign of it giving up. It is great on gas but a little under powered with the 1.6L engine. A K&N air filter helps slightly with the power. The A/C is still working although I do re-charge it every year to lube the seals. After 6 years I am just starting to see slight signs of rust, which up here in Canada (we use salt on the roads in winter) is remarkable.
