Used 1996 Suzuki Esteem Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Esteem
4.3
3 reviews
Very Reliable little car

Pleased1, 01/18/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased this Esteem in 2001 for $5000 with 40,000 miles on it. I expected it to be a throw away car that would be discarded after 100,000 miles if I was lucky. 9 years later it now has 200,000 miles on it and is still going strong. I can't believe how well this little car runs. It always starts even at 30 degrees below zero. I have never had to change a sensor or had any major maintenance required other than CV boots at about 60,000 and a bearing in the transmission went out at around 100,000 miles. I consistantly get 40 mpg, mostly highway. I installed a cruise control to complete the package. The GLX comes with power door locks ,windows and mirrors definately a plus' for this car.

Overlooked

christophducati, 08/28/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new in 1996 to replace a six month old Dodge Neon that was a total lemon. While it is a plan little car the Esteem has lasted with out a single problem for years and years. In most areas I would say Suzuki is just as good as other Japanese auto makers. I love the styling and the fact that you do not see yourself coming down the street every other car.

a smile-worthy econobox

suzuiki fan, 05/13/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

A suzukie esteem was on the lot when i was looking to replace my huge van, and i didnt even bo ther looking at it becuase it was so gastly ugly. well, whadda know, i drove it, and i fell in love. the car feels fast (even though it isnt, i mean, 98 horses, what do you expect?), corners well, and gets outstanding fuel economy. if yoru worried about buying one of thses machines, just take it for a test dive, ad dont worry aboutwhats in head of you, because this is a reliable car.

Research Similar Vehicles