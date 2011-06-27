Used 1996 Suzuki Esteem Consumer Reviews

Very Reliable little car Pleased1 , 01/18/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this Esteem in 2001 for $5000 with 40,000 miles on it. I expected it to be a throw away car that would be discarded after 100,000 miles if I was lucky. 9 years later it now has 200,000 miles on it and is still going strong. I can't believe how well this little car runs. It always starts even at 30 degrees below zero. I have never had to change a sensor or had any major maintenance required other than CV boots at about 60,000 and a bearing in the transmission went out at around 100,000 miles. I consistantly get 40 mpg, mostly highway. I installed a cruise control to complete the package. The GLX comes with power door locks ,windows and mirrors definately a plus' for this car. Report Abuse

Overlooked christophducati , 08/28/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 1996 to replace a six month old Dodge Neon that was a total lemon. While it is a plan little car the Esteem has lasted with out a single problem for years and years. In most areas I would say Suzuki is just as good as other Japanese auto makers. I love the styling and the fact that you do not see yourself coming down the street every other car.