Used 2006 Suzuki Aerio Sedan Consumer Reviews
Tough car
I liked the room and AWD. Car does great in all conditions. Milage OK avg. 27plus MPG commute. When there is no traffic 30 MPG at 65 to 70 MPH. Stero system terrible in the PA mountains. Only complaint is that it goes through factory front pads every 12k. Goes 30k with after market pads. I have over 175000 miles on the car and it shows no signs of giving up.
Good car
I like my little Suzuki Aerio. I get 30 mpg on Florida highways where we drive 75 mph. I like the way it handles. It's got excellent pick up for a 4 cylinder. The radio controls on the steering wheel are very handy. I also like the a/c and heat controls. For a small car, the seats are quite comfortable.
I love this car
We were shopping for a fuel efficient car that had good safty ratings, warraty and an affordable price. We bought the all wheel drive automatic version of the Aerio. It drives great. It's not as peppy as the 03' Mustang we traded in but it's a lot of fun to drive. The best feature of this car is the roominess inside. It's very deceiving!
Fourth New Car
My 2006 Suzuki Aerio is my fourth new car purchase and fourteenth car purchase ever. For a small, low-priced and economic car, the handling, power, and comfort are excellent. This line of cars will catch up to the other Japanese car-makers in a few years and will probably become like-priced. Buying now gets you a super-bargain.
Suzuki Aerio for Fun and Economy
I LOVE my Aerio. I bought it to combat $3.00/gallon gas but have discovered a new fun and exciting driving experience. It's quicker and less expensive than the competition with more amenities.
