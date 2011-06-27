Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,184
|$1,626
|$1,852
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,469
|$1,676
|Average
|$842
|$1,155
|$1,324
|Rough
|$614
|$840
|$972
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LTD 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,419
|$1,984
|$2,272
|Clean
|$1,283
|$1,792
|$2,056
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,409
|$1,624
|Rough
|$736
|$1,025
|$1,192
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$1,801
|$2,066
|Clean
|$1,159
|$1,627
|$1,869
|Average
|$912
|$1,279
|$1,476
|Rough
|$665
|$930
|$1,084
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,256
|$1,784
|$2,054
|Clean
|$1,135
|$1,611
|$1,858
|Average
|$893
|$1,266
|$1,468
|Rough
|$651
|$921
|$1,077
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,334
|$2,030
|$2,389
|Clean
|$1,206
|$1,834
|$2,162
|Average
|$948
|$1,441
|$1,708
|Rough
|$691
|$1,049
|$1,253
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,341
|$1,918
|$2,214
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,733
|$2,003
|Average
|$954
|$1,362
|$1,582
|Rough
|$695
|$991
|$1,161
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,028
|$1,490
|$1,728
|Clean
|$929
|$1,346
|$1,563
|Average
|$731
|$1,057
|$1,235
|Rough
|$533
|$769
|$906
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LTD 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$1,805
|$2,034
|Clean
|$1,222
|$1,630
|$1,841
|Average
|$961
|$1,281
|$1,454
|Rough
|$701
|$932
|$1,067