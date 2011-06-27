  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,184$1,626$1,852
Clean$1,070$1,469$1,676
Average$842$1,155$1,324
Rough$614$840$972
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LTD 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,419$1,984$2,272
Clean$1,283$1,792$2,056
Average$1,009$1,409$1,624
Rough$736$1,025$1,192
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,283$1,801$2,066
Clean$1,159$1,627$1,869
Average$912$1,279$1,476
Rough$665$930$1,084
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,256$1,784$2,054
Clean$1,135$1,611$1,858
Average$893$1,266$1,468
Rough$651$921$1,077
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,334$2,030$2,389
Clean$1,206$1,834$2,162
Average$948$1,441$1,708
Rough$691$1,049$1,253
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,341$1,918$2,214
Clean$1,212$1,733$2,003
Average$954$1,362$1,582
Rough$695$991$1,161
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,028$1,490$1,728
Clean$929$1,346$1,563
Average$731$1,057$1,235
Rough$533$769$906
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LTD 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,352$1,805$2,034
Clean$1,222$1,630$1,841
Average$961$1,281$1,454
Rough$701$932$1,067
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $929 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,346 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Montero Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $929 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,346 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $929 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,346 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ranges from $533 to $1,728, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.