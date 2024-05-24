The Best Used Electric SUVs for 2024

If you're considering purchasing a used electric SUV, you're in luck. Used electric vehicle prices have significantly dropped over the past year thanks in part to Tesla's price cuts and the decline in EV demand. Complementing the price drop is the used EV tax credit of up to $4,000 that can now be applied to the sales price of the EV or toward your tax liability for the year the EV is purchased. To qualify, the used EV must cost $25,000 or less, be purchased from a licensed dealership, and be at least two model years old from the current year. There are also income requirements. For a full rundown of the requirements, check out our thorough explanation of EV tax credits for 2024.

To help you narrow down your used electric SUV search, we picked our 10 highest-ranking electric SUVs for the 2021 model year. We used 2021 models because their prices are considerably lower than when they were new and you can usually find plenty of them thanks to end-of-lease returns. We ranked the electric SUVs by their 2021 Edmunds Rating, and models with the same rating score were ordered by their average price. We also included the EPA-estimated driving range and the result from the Edmunds EV Range Test for each model.