The Best Used Electric SUVs for 2024

These 10 electric SUVs are more affordable than you think

If you're considering purchasing a used electric SUV, you're in luck. Used electric vehicle prices have significantly dropped over the past year thanks in part to Tesla's price cuts and the decline in EV demand. Complementing the price drop is the used EV tax credit of up to $4,000 that can now be applied to the sales price of the EV or toward your tax liability for the year the EV is purchased. To qualify, the used EV must cost $25,000 or less, be purchased from a licensed dealership, and be at least two model years old from the current year. There are also income requirements. For a full rundown of the requirements, check out our thorough explanation of EV tax credits for 2024.

To help you narrow down your used electric SUV search, we picked our 10 highest-ranking electric SUVs for the 2021 model year. We used 2021 models because their prices are considerably lower than when they were new and you can usually find plenty of them thanks to end-of-lease returns. We ranked the electric SUVs by their 2021 Edmunds Rating, and models with the same rating score were ordered by their average price. We also included the EPA-estimated driving range and the result from the Edmunds EV Range Test for each model.

Kia Niro EV

The Niro EV isn't only our highest-rated electric SUV from 2021; it's also the second most affordable model on the list. And because of that, many qualify for the $4,000 tax credit. If you're on a budget, you should seriously consider the Niro EV. However, it isn't as common as other used electric SUVs.

As the name says, the Niro EV is the electric version of the standard Niro, which is a hybrid. There is also the Niro Plug-in Hybrid model that also qualifies for the used EV tax credit. The Niro EV was introduced for the 2019 model year and received several updates over the years until it was redesigned for 2023.

The Niro EV won us over with its fun driving dynamics, long list of standard features, solid driving range and comfortable ride. On the downside, we wished it offered all-wheel drive and had better rear visibility.

Average price: $21,032 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 239 miles
Edmunds real-world range: 285 miles

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E is one of the most engaging electric SUVs to drive and one of the sportiest-looking, as you'd expect of something with Mustang in the name. It's been one of our top-performing electric SUVs since its debut in 2021 and should be on your short list of used electric SUVs. However, most won't qualify for the tax credit.

Besides being fun to drive, the extended-range battery pack models offer lots of range, and cargo space is plentiful. The Mach-E's 15.5-inch center touchscreen is impressive-looking and the Sync operating system is easy to use. Our few complaints include the limited number of seat adjustments and the short range of the models with the standard-range battery pack.

The Mach-E is available in rear- and all-wheel drive, but rear-wheel-drive models provide the most range. The Select trim level is the most affordable but delivers the least amount of range. California Route 1 and Premium models offer the extended-range pack for additional range. Performance-minded shoppers should opt for the 480-horsepower GT model.

Average price: $30,949 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 211-305 miles
Edmunds real-world range: 264-344

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Niro EV's corporate cousin is another highly rated electric SUV and the most affordable model on the list. Many used models should qualify for the tax credit. The Kona Electric is a little smaller than the Niro EV but delivers a longer driving range. We were impressed by how it drove 308 miles in our real-world range test, well above its EPA estimate.

The Kona Electric shares many of the Niro EV's qualities including a generous list of standard features, agile handling and a comfortable ride. And its long range is among the best for the price. But because of its small size, rear seat room and cargo space are tight compared to most SUVs. The lack of all-wheel drive is another negative.

Since it launched for the 2019 model year, a used Kona Electric shouldn't be hard to find. Aim for a 2022 Kona Electric if you want the restyled exterior and updated tech features.

Average price: $20,847 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 258 miles
Edmunds real-world range: 308 miles

Polestar 2

Polestar, an EV startup that was spun off from Volvo, launched the Polestar 2 in 2021. For the first year, it was only available as a loaded dual-motor all-wheel-drive model that produced a robust 408 hp. But for 2022, the company introduced a more affordable and less powerful single-motor model that offered a longer range.

The 2 is a distinctive electric SUV that resembles a raised sedan with a hatchback-style trunk. It's the first luxury SUV on this list, but it's not as luxurious as models from Mercedes-Benz and BMW. It will likely be hard to find one that qualifies for the tax credit, and because of its low production numbers, you might have trouble finding used models.

The Polestar 2 is a solid choice that's fun to drive, powerful (dual-motor models), and boasts an impressive Google-based infotainment system. It's also stylish and comfortable. However, early models had lower range than many rivals, and the company's service center network is limited.

Average price: $31,223 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 233 miles
Edmunds real-world range: 289 miles (2022 single-motor model)

Tesla Model Y

The Model Y is the most popular electric SUV because most versions offer over 300 miles of range, and the used market has more Model Ys than most other electric SUVs. It comes loaded with lots of tech features and has access to Tesla's vast national charging network.

The Long Range and Performance models make up most of the 2021 models, but a more affordable Standard Range model was briefly available. Although used Model Y prices have come down, it might not be easy to find one that qualifies for the tax credit.

Besides the lengthy list of standard features and competitive range, the Model Y is also very quick and fun to drive and offers a spacious cabin with lots of passenger and cargo room. You also get neat features that rivals didn't offer at the time like video streaming and arcade games. However, it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and almost everything is controlled through the center screen, which can be difficult while driving. Build quality can also be an issue on some vehicles.

Average price: $32,929 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 244-326 miles
Edmunds real-world range: 317 miles (Long Range model)

Tesla Model X

The Model X, famed for its falcon-wing doors, was the first electric luxury SUV that offered three rows of seating when it launched in 2016. It's still one of the few three-row electric SUVs and the only one on the list besides the Model Y that offers an optional third row, but it's very small. If you don't need three rows, some Model Xs only come with two rows, which frees up more cargo space.

The Model X had a big year in 2021. It received a redesigned interior, including a new 17-inch touchscreen, and the lineup added an insanely quick 1,020-hp Plaid model. A Long Range model that boasted a long EPA-estimated range of 371 miles was also available. But most of the Teslas we've tested failed to hit their EPA estimates in our real-world range test.

If you choose a Model X, you'll likely be happy with its distinct combination of features, range and power that most rivals don't have. But keep in mind that Teslas don't have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the cool falcon-wing doors might not work well in places with low ceilings.

Average price: $56,338 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 300-371 miles
Edmunds real-world range: 294 miles (2020 Long Range model)

Volkswagen ID.4

Debuting for the 2021 model year, the ID.4 was an early alternative to the Tesla Model Y along with the Mustang Mach-E. Although 2021 was its first year, many are available on the used market, and it shouldn't be hard to find one that qualifies for the tax credit.

As with most electric SUVs on the list, the ID.4 is available with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive. But rear-wheel-drive, or single-motor, models are down on power and acceleration when compared to rivals.

The ID.4 offers a lot including an impressive list of standard features, a roomy interior, and competitive real-world range. But the ID.4 provides little driving excitement and has some low-quality interior plastics. Certain touch-based controls can also be frustrating to use. But for the price used models are going for, ID.4s offer a lot for the money.

Average price: $25,368 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 240-260 miles
Edmunds real-world range: 287-288 miles

Jaguar I-Pace

Many forget about Jaguar's stylish I-Pace. It was one of the first electric luxury SUVs and hit the market before the Tesla Model Y did in 2019. It skipped the 2021 model year but returned for 2022 with an updated infotainment system and more tech features. Since 2022, it's only been available in the top HSE trim level, but 2019 and 2020 models include the more affordable S and SE trims.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a used model that qualifies for the tax credit, and because of its low production numbers, used I-Paces aren't as plentiful as most of the electric SUVs on this list. But if you find one you like, you'll enjoy its luxurious interior, distinctive styling and sporty driving dynamics. On the downside, the I-Pace's EPA-estimated range is relatively low, but it performed better in the Edmunds EV Range Test. It also takes a hit on passenger and cargo space because of its somewhat small cabin.

Average price: $32,481 (2020 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 234 miles
Edmunds real-world range: 262 miles (2022 model)

Volvo XC40 Recharge

The XC40 Recharge is the all-electric version of the gas-powered Volvo XC40. When it debuted for the 2021 model year, it was one of the smallest electric SUVs. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in power. The Recharge touts a 402-hp all-wheel-drive powertrain that delivers impressive acceleration. That combined with nimble handling makes it a hoot to drive.

The little Volvo also boasts a sporty design and packs a Google-based infotainment system, which was rare at the time. To top it off, the XC40 Recharge has an attractive and quiet interior. But it has a few drawbacks, including a small cargo area and a short driving range. However, it easily beat its EPA estimate when we tested it, and its range estimate increased for 2022.

Used models are still a little pricey and most don't qualify for the tax credit. In addition, XC40 Recharges aren't as widely available as many of its rivals.

Average price: $32,522 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 208 miles
Edmunds real-world range: 240 miles

Audi e-tron

Along with the Jaguar I-Pace, the Audi e-tron was one of the first electric SUVs to take on the Tesla Model X. Its 2019 debut makes it one of the longest-running electric luxury SUVs. For most of its lifespan it was simply called the e-tron, but for 2024, Audi changed its name to Q8 e-tron because it's essentially the electric version of the gas-powered Q8.

As with most early electric luxury SUVs, one of the e-tron's biggest drawbacks is its range. Although it topped its EPA-estimated range when we tested it, it still has significantly less range than the Tesla Model Y and X. We found the e-tron a bit dull to drive and it doesn't offer one-pedal driving. On the plus side, the Audi is very comfortable, comes standard with a generous list of features, and provides plenty of passenger and cargo space.

You might find some 2019 models that qualify for the tax credit, but most used e-trons won't. If the driving range doesn't bother you, you'll likely be happy with this sleek and luxurious electric SUV.

Average price: $34,564 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 222 miles
Edmunds real-world range: 248 miles (2022)

Edmunds says

The Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Chevrolet Bolt EUV are also great choices for used electric SUVs, but those models didn't make the list because they aren't 3 years old yet. We recommend considering a certified pre-owned (CPO) model because they receive a more thorough inspection and offer extended warranties and in some cases better interest rates.

