2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

MSRP range: $34,000 - $42,500
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
$35,185
$35,038
What Should I Pay

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Robust driving range
  • Quick acceleration and sharp handling make it fun to drive
  • Comfortable and quiet cabin
  • Plenty of standard tech features
  • Tight rear legroom
  • Availability limited to a handful of states
  • Restyled exterior
  • Added tech, convenience and safety features
  • Based on the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Save as much as $183 with Edmunds Click on the model you’re interested in to see what Edmunds suggests you should pay to get a good deal.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric videos

[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: 2019 will be a big year for electric vehicles with more brands both old and new entering an increasingly competitive market. EVs are now more affordable and more capable than ever before including our Edmunds Editor's Choice for 2019 the Hyundai Kona Electric. MARK TAKAHASHI: Price and range are vitally important to EV shoppers and the Hyundai Kona Electric addresses both. Prices start under $38,000 and that's before tax credits and incentives. Combined with a range of 258 miles, we're off to a very promising start. DON EDMUNDS: And the Kona Electric's advantages don't stop there. We also give it high marks for the immediate response of its 201 horsepower electric motor and its sure-footed handling. It's also a practical daily driver thanks to an agreeable ride and an appealing interior. JONATHAN ELFALAN: As we've come to expect from Hyundai, there's a long list of standard features. These include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that are integrated into a very easy to use infotainment system. Let's not forget about their generous warranty either. On top of everything, the Kona Electric looks good too. It's the most accomplished and accessible EV you've tested to date. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to Edmunds.com for a full review of the Hyundai Kona electric and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: The Best EV | Edmunds Editors' Choice

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, but since the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

The Hyundai Kona Electric won Best EV for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards for its long range, affordable price and pleasing driving experience. It's a practical daily driver thanks to its agreeable ride and appealing interior. It looks good, too.
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: The Best EV | Edmunds Editors' C...
Hyundai Kona Electric vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV: Which Is the Be...

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$34,000
Battery & Range
EPA KWh/100 mi.: N/A
Time To Charge Battery (At 240V): 9.0 hr.
EPA Electricity Range: 258 mi.
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 165.6 in. / Height: 61.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.9 in.
Curb Weight: 3715 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 19.2 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Kona Electric both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Kona Electric has 19.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Kona Electric. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric:

  • Restyled exterior
  • Added tech, convenience and safety features
  • Based on the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Kona Electric is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Kona Electric. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Kona Electric's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Kona Electric is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric?

The least-expensive 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric is the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,000.

Other versions include:

  • SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $34,000
  • Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $42,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Kona Electric?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Kona Electric, the next question is, which Kona Electric model is right for you? Kona Electric variants include SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD), and Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD). For a full list of Kona Electric models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Overview

The 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric is offered in the following submodels: Kona Electric SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD), and Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD). The 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive. The 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Kona Electric.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Kona Electric featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric?

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD)

The 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,185. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $147 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $147 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,038.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD)

The 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,685. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $183 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $183 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,502.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Hyundai Kona Electrics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric.

Can't find a new 2022 Hyundai Kona Electrics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,512.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric?

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase102.4 in.
Length165.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height61.2 in.
Curb Weight3715 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

