The Best Mom SUVs

These SUVs stand out for their family-friendly attributes

  • written by
    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

The best SUVs for moms need to cater to the dynamic needs of families, offering ample space for children, groceries and gear while integrating advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology. Choosing the best mom-friendly SUV involves considering a blend of safety, comfort, versatility and convenience.

Whether you're juggling school runs, weekend adventures or daily errands, this guide highlights the top SUVs that stand out for their family-friendly attributes, ensuring that moms can navigate their busy lives with confidence and style.

2-row small SUVs

Two-row SUVs provide a family of five or fewer with lots of functionality and plenty of cargo space. Plus, they tend to get better fuel economy than their larger counterparts.

Chevrolet Trailblazer

The subcompact Chevrolet Trailblazer bears little resemblance to its truck-based midsize SUV namesake from 20 years ago. This model is easier to park, gets better fuel economy, and is more comfortable overall. It has roomy seating and ample cargo space for its size and offers the latest technology and driver assistance features, such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keeping assistance, and a flat-folding front seat that helps accommodate longer items.

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $24,395

Honda CR-V

There's a reason the Honda CR-V is considered by many to be the gold standard of small SUVs for families. Redesigned in 2023, the CR-V continues to be great for hauling luggage and kids' sports- and school-related gear thanks to its 39.3-cubic-foot cargo capacity behind the rear seats. Plus, its seats are generously padded and there is ample space for the whole brood, making for a comfy ride. Bonus: The CR-V gets great gas mileage, so those frequent trips driving the family around town won't empty your pocketbook. Honda even offers a hybrid powertrain if fuel economy is a top consideration.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $31,450

Mazda CX-50

The CX-50 is Mazda's most recent entry into the compact SUV space. This small SUV doesn't have the same amount of cargo space as the CR-V, but it packs a bit more power and performance for moms who want something that is equally as fun to drive as it is practical. It's quick, with tight handling through turns.

The CX-50 also has plenty of space for passengers of all sizes and includes an array of standard in-car tech and driver aids. And it boasts interior materials that rival more premium brands.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $31,720

Check out more of Edmunds' top-ranked 2-row x-small and small SUVs

2-row midsize SUVs

Midsize two-row SUVs offer an excellent balance of spacious interiors with manageable size, making them ideal for moms who need a bit more room for kids and cargo without the bulk of a larger vehicle.

Honda Passport

Honda's Passport is a solid choice for moms who need something slightly bigger than, say, a CR-V but don't want — or need — to haul the family around in a larger three-row SUV. The Passport's more manageable size offers two rows filled with loads of cargo space, a tri-zone climate control system, and heated and ventilated seats.

The spacious cabin has enough room to install the bulkiest rear-facing car seats and features an abundance of shelves and cubbies to store iPads, toys and snacks. The Honda Passport, which will be redesigned in 2025, also has a V6 engine and comes standard with all-wheel drive, making it easy to drive on all types of terrain, which is great for families with active travel or outdoor lifestyles.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $43,295

Subaru Outback

The Subaru Outback combines a rugged platform and all-wheel-drive system with the practicality, comfort, and easy-driving character of a station wagon. It offers families an airy and open cabin with plenty of seat adjustability and excellent headroom and legroom, as well as big windows that help eliminate blind spots. Total cargo capacity is a bit smaller than what traditional SUVs offer, but the cargo floor is low, making loading and unloading groceries or luggage a breeze. Plus, it's reasonably affordable and ready for any kind of weather. In short, it's a great choice for moms looking for a safe, durable and practical midsize family hauler.

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $30,240

Check out more of Edmunds' top-ranked 2-row midsize SUVs

3-row SUVs

Three-row SUVs offer spacious seating that accommodates large families or groups, making them better suited for carpooling and road trips. With advanced safety features and ample cargo space, these SUVs provide the practicality and peace of mind that every busy mom needs.

Kia Telluride

Named Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2021 and 2022, the Kia Telluride continues to hold the top spot in our Edmunds vehicle rankings for three-row family SUVs. The Telluride does nearly everything well and at an appealing price point. This SUV is loaded with features, luxuries and space, making it just as adult-friendly as it is good for kids.

It's roomy and upscale-feeling and has a quiet cabin, with easy access to all three rows. Cargo space is 21 cubic feet behind the third row and 87 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded down, meaning moms don't have to stress about being able to shuttle around the kids and their gear. Easy-to-use driver aids are aplenty while the V6 engine adds power, and the heated and ventilated seats are available for both first- and second-row passengers.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $37,585

Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe introduced a complete redesign in 2024. The rugged, boxy new look has more of an off-road feel and features a longer, taller body. And moms, that means more interior room, more cargo space, and a standard third row for up to seven-passenger seating.

A turbocharged engine is standard, though a hybrid powertrain is optional — and both deliver decent power and fuel economy. The Santa Fe continues to offer a generous list of standard equipment and a luxurious roster of available features and driving aids. Plus, there's even a germ-killing, sterilizing UV light in the glovebox for grunge-prone items like sticky little fingers, phones and headphones.

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10) (2023)
Starting MSRP: $35,345

Toyota Grand Highlander

For moms with big-time family or hauling needs, the Toyota Grand Highlander has one of the most adult-friendly third rows, with 5.5 more inches of third-row legroom than the standard Highlander.

The Grand Highlander scores high for fuel efficiency, comfort and technology, and it's generously equipped with an array of driving aids that include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and traffic sign recognition. And for its size, the Grand Highlander stops quickly and confidently and easily negotiates twisty roads.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $44,715

Check out more of Edmunds' top-ranked 3-row midsize SUVs

Luxury SUVs

Luxury SUVs combine elegance with practicality, offering sophisticated interiors, advanced safety features, and ample space for family needs. These vehicles provide a premium driving experience, ensuring comfort and convenience while maintaining top-notch performance and reliability.

Genesis GV70

The Genesis GV70 is quick, comfortable, practical and stylish, and it presents a value unmatched in the small luxury SUV class. And comfort is a huge part of what makes the GV70 a great SUV. The front seats are highly adjustable, and some trims' seats also come with heating, ventilation and a massaging feature.

The GV70 even comes with a healthy amount of modern tech, too, including adaptive cruise, lane keeping assistance and collision prevention. Storage space within the cabin isn't super generous; however, the rear cargo area is wide and accessible. And the spacious back seat makes it easy to install child safety seats.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $46,500

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of the best midsize luxury SUVs on sale today. It features a top-notch interior, exceptional build quality, helpful driver aids, and a diverse lineup of engines that includes a hybrid option.

The comfortable interior is a huge draw that includes seat heating, ventilation and massage. Those add-ons, alongside the excellent climate control system, provide a truly relaxing experience. And what mom wouldn't want a bit of zen in the middle of carpooling?

The GLE's cargo space is comparable with its competitors. The back seat has easy-to-access car seat anchors, and there's plenty of room for even the bulkiest child safety seats.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $63,800

Lincoln Navigator

Moms who need a large family hauler to shuttle around multiple kids and their gear should look no further than the Lincoln Navigator. This luxury three-row SUV combines a plush cabin and soft ride with robust power and towing capacity.

If it's space you want, it's what you'll get, with 19.3 cubic feet behind the third row and 57.5 cubic feet behind the second row. All rear seats fold flat electronically. There is also plenty of in-cabin storage for everyone's personal items. The Navigator also features a top-notch responsive touchscreen interface, many advanced driving aids, and the ability to tow up to 8,700 pounds for that next family road trip.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $85,260

Check out more of Edmunds' top-ranked luxury SUVs

Hybrids and EVs

Electric and hybrid SUVs offer moms an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative, combining the spaciousness and safety features of traditional SUVs with reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency.

Kia Sportage Hybrid

There is a reason the Kia Sportage Hybrid was named the Edmunds Top Rated Best SUV for 2023 and 2024. It's an excellent choice for moms due to its impressive fuel efficiency, spacious interior and advanced safety features. This hybrid-powered version of the brand's compact SUV combines a stylish design with practical functionality, offering ample cargo space and comfortable seating for the whole family.

The intuitive infotainment system and driver assistance technologies ensure a stress-free driving experience, making it easy to manage daily commutes and weekend adventures. This, along with an EPA-estimated fuel economy of up to 43 mpg in combined city/highway driving, makes the Sportage Hybrid a standout choice for families.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $29,615

Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 holds the coveted Edmunds Top Rated EV SUV and Best of the Best Awards for 2024. And it's easy to see why. It's an excellent choice for moms due to its spacious three-row seating, accommodating larger families with ease. Plus, the EV9's value proposition is strong, with even the entry-level model loaded with desirable features.

The EV9 boasts impressive safety features, including advanced driver assistance systems, while its all-electric powertrain offers a quiet, smooth ride and significant savings on fuel costs. Additionally, its modern infotainment system, cushy interior, and ample cargo space make it highly suitable for everyday errands and long family road trips alike.

Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $56,395

BMW iX

The BMW iX combines performance, practicality and eco-friendliness, making it a top contender for modern families. This surprisingly efficient EV is very agile for a midsize SUV and boasts an EPA-estimated range of up to 307 miles. With its impressive electric range, moms can handle daily commutes and errands without frequent recharging, while the intuitive infotainment system keeps everyone entertained.

The five-passenger iX has 35.5 cubic feet of cargo space in the back and includes advanced safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $88,425

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y was one of the first fully electric compact crossovers to hit the market, and it's essentially the standard by which all other entrants are judged, and for good reason. It's spacious, relatively comfortable, and packed with plenty of technology features that most Tesla owners love.

Moms will love its impressive EPA-estimated range (upwards of 300 miles), which will make this an easy daily family hauler. And while its third row is really only suitable for small children, the cutting-edge safety features, versatile cargo space, and price make this a good option for families.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP: $44,380

Check out more of Edmunds' top-ranked EV SUVs

