Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Consumer Reviews

CrossTrek Hybrid chefh , 04/24/2015 Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Recently we replaced a Jeep Wrangler due to gas milage for our new Crosstrek. This being our first Subaru we are most happy with everything. The quality is evident with the interior, ride, power, options, and overall look of the vehicle. My wife drives this daily across mountains and loves the way it handles. I'm confident in Subaru's safety record and know the Crosstrek still has the capability for bad weather. Controls and the instrument panel is easy to use. View is exceptional too. You do feel a jolt between the electrical motor and the engagement of the gas engine after setting at a stop, but knowing you're saving fuel makes it worth it in my opionon. What a fun ride! Report Abuse

Great midsize/little car William Cain , 08/18/2015 Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Have only had this car for a short time so I cannot comment on the repair frequency or anything like that. I have gotten up to 40MPG on long road trips and I average about 27-30 in and around town. Some of the "professional" reviewers fault the car because they think the sound system is below par. Well granted, it's not a 1000 watt 20 speaker Bose system but it works good and the sound seems more than adequate. The navigation system is the best that I have ever used. I am comparing it to all the Tom Toms I've used and the system in the Chev Traverse I traded in plus all the "apps" for the phones. There is not much cargo space because it is a hybrid and what would be cargo space is taken up by the batteries. The only fault I can see so far is the fact that the doors will not lock when you shift into gear or get up to a set speed. I find this quite a bother. I am used to the door locks being automatic and have driven many miles before I remembered to lock the doors. This is a safety feature that I think they need to correct. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wonderful Little Car! Aurick S. , 09/10/2015 Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Test driving the different Crosstrek's (among other Subaru cars) I have found that the hybrid touring version was a lot more enjoyable to drive than the base model to limited Crosstrek. I found it a lot quieter and overall a great experience that I ended up purchasing the 2015 Crosstrek Hybrid Touring. It's not a speedster but that doesn't bother me ( I have a motorcycle for that ), and it does lack in the cargo department ( Hybrid battery takes away from some of the cargo room ), but besides those small con's I'm really glad I made the purchase. The bluetooth was easy to set up ( you're able to set 5 devices ), the speakers are not going to blow you away, but they more then suffice for me, push button start is a nice touch, and the navigation works great! I average close to 33 mpg, which to me is amazing since my previous car was around 13 mpg (92 Nissan pathfinder). Could not be happier with this car! ( well maybe if it had a little more cargo room but I'll live). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great and fun ride Rose , 10/11/2017 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Safe, reliable, and dependable. Handles smoothly. I'd buy it again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse