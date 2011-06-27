Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XV Crosstrek Hybrid
Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,829*
Total Cash Price
$15,774
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,999*
Total Cash Price
$21,806
XV Crosstrek SUV
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$42,751*
Total Cash Price
$21,187
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,063*
Total Cash Price
$21,342
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,205*
Total Cash Price
$15,465
2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,453*
Total Cash Price
$16,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XV Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$793
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$875
|$1,138
|$1,382
|$1,642
|$1,725
|$6,763
|Repairs
|$492
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$869
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,036
|Financing
|$849
|$682
|$505
|$315
|$114
|$2,465
|Depreciation
|$3,563
|$1,462
|$1,286
|$1,140
|$1,023
|$8,474
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,469
|$5,773
|$5,815
|$5,909
|$5,863
|$31,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XV Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$5,166
|Maintenance
|$1,210
|$1,574
|$1,911
|$2,270
|$2,384
|$9,348
|Repairs
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$1,076
|$1,255
|$4,724
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,201
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,173
|$943
|$698
|$436
|$158
|$3,408
|Depreciation
|$4,925
|$2,021
|$1,778
|$1,576
|$1,414
|$11,714
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,707
|$7,981
|$8,038
|$8,168
|$8,105
|$43,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XV Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$5,020
|Maintenance
|$1,175
|$1,529
|$1,856
|$2,206
|$2,317
|$9,083
|Repairs
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,392
|Financing
|$1,140
|$917
|$678
|$423
|$153
|$3,311
|Depreciation
|$4,785
|$1,963
|$1,728
|$1,532
|$1,374
|$11,382
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,375
|$7,754
|$7,810
|$7,936
|$7,875
|$42,751
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XV Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,056
|Maintenance
|$1,184
|$1,540
|$1,870
|$2,222
|$2,334
|$9,149
|Repairs
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$1,053
|$1,228
|$4,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,176
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,402
|Financing
|$1,148
|$923
|$683
|$426
|$155
|$3,335
|Depreciation
|$4,820
|$1,978
|$1,740
|$1,543
|$1,384
|$11,465
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,458
|$7,811
|$7,867
|$7,994
|$7,932
|$43,063
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XV Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$690
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$3,664
|Maintenance
|$858
|$1,116
|$1,355
|$1,610
|$1,691
|$6,630
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$852
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,016
|Financing
|$832
|$669
|$495
|$309
|$112
|$2,417
|Depreciation
|$3,493
|$1,433
|$1,261
|$1,118
|$1,003
|$8,308
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,303
|$5,660
|$5,701
|$5,793
|$5,748
|$31,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XV Crosstrek SUV 2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$3,811
|Maintenance
|$892
|$1,161
|$1,409
|$1,674
|$1,759
|$6,895
|Repairs
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$794
|$926
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$886
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,057
|Financing
|$865
|$696
|$515
|$321
|$116
|$2,514
|Depreciation
|$3,633
|$1,490
|$1,311
|$1,163
|$1,043
|$8,640
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,635
|$5,886
|$5,929
|$6,025
|$5,978
|$32,453
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek in Virginia is:not available
